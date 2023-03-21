News you can trust since 1754
Sheffield Wednesday transfers: Moore’s new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery

A look at how Sheffield Wednesday could line up based on recent transfer rumours and speculation

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday are flying high in League One right now as they look to seal their return to the Championship. The Owls lost in the play-offs last year over two legs to eventual winners Sunderland but hope to win the title this time around.

They are unbeaten in their last 23 league games ahead of their clash against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Tuesday evening. Darren Moore’s side are a point above Plymouth Argyle in 2nd but have a couple of games in hand.

Here is a look at how Sheffield Wednesday could line up next season based on recent transfer rumours and speculation...

He is enjoying a run in the team and has been in fine form for Sheffield Wednesday.

1. Cameron Dawson

He is enjoying a run in the team and has been in fine form for Sheffield Wednesday.

He has played for the Owls for his whole career to date.

2. Liam Palmer

He has played for the Owls for his whole career to date.

The defender has been on the books at Hillsborough since 2019.

3. Dominic Iorfa

The defender has been on the books at Hillsborough since 2019.

The defender was linked with a switch to the Owls in the January transfer window along with Bournemouth’s James Hill.

4. Stephen Welsh, Celtic

The defender was linked with a switch to the Owls in the January transfer window along with Bournemouth's James Hill.

