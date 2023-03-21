Sheffield Wednesday transfers: Moore’s new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery
A look at how Sheffield Wednesday could line up based on recent transfer rumours and speculation
Sheffield Wednesday are flying high in League One right now as they look to seal their return to the Championship. The Owls lost in the play-offs last year over two legs to eventual winners Sunderland but hope to win the title this time around.
They are unbeaten in their last 23 league games ahead of their clash against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Tuesday evening. Darren Moore’s side are a point above Plymouth Argyle in 2nd but have a couple of games in hand.
Here is a look at how Sheffield Wednesday could line up next season based on recent transfer rumours and speculation...