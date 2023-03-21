News you can trust since 1754
What channel is Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday on in League One?

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday are both in great form in League One as they eye promotion to the Championship

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:33 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:34 GMT

Barnsley take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening at Oakwell in a significant game at the top of League One. The Yorkshire pair are both eyeing promotion to the Championship.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 games and their 1-0 away win at Wycombe Wanderers last time out leaves them in 4th position in the League One table, nine points inside the play-offs and eight points off the top two.

Darren Moore’s Owls side are top of the table and haven’t lost in their last 23 outings in the league. They are a point above 2nd place Plymouth Argyle but have two games in hand.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore. Pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Is Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes. Barnsley’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday is being shown live on Sky Sports Football with kick-off at 20:00 (GMT) and coverage starting 15 minutes earlier.

Alternatively, fans can keep up with the action via free written updates on their club’s respective Twitter accounts. Ifollow streams costing £10 are available on both team’s websites as well.

