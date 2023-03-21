What channel is Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday on in League One?

Barnsley take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening at Oakwell in a significant game at the top of League One. The Yorkshire pair are both eyeing promotion to the Championship.
The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 games and their 1-0 away win at Wycombe Wanderers last time out leaves them in 4th position in the League One table, nine points inside the play-offs and eight points off the top two.
Darren Moore’s Owls side are top of the table and haven’t lost in their last 23 outings in the league. They are a point above 2nd place Plymouth Argyle but have two games in hand.
Is Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?
Yes. Barnsley’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday is being shown live on Sky Sports Football with kick-off at 20:00 (GMT) and coverage starting 15 minutes earlier.
Alternatively, fans can keep up with the action via free written updates on their club’s respective Twitter accounts. Ifollow streams costing £10 are available on both team’s websites as well.