Sheffield Wednesday yet to concede a goal this season - and Darren Moore could not be happier

The Owls have yet to concede a goal in their opening five matches, and sit top of League One after second-half goals from Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory at Rotherham, who saw Kieran Sadlier's first-half penalty saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
"I am pleased to get the three points," said Moore. "It was a pulsating derby.
"The most pleasing for me today was the resolute defending and the commitment the players showed today.
"We knew coming into the game that Paul Warne's team ask questions and they are relentless in their approach. You have to be committed and together from the team and I thought we saw that today. Everyone played their part.
"We knew we would get one or two opportunities as the game wore on.
"I am pleased for Flo and Greggors to get on the scoresheet."