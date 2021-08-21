Sheffield Wednesday yet to concede a goal this season - and Darren Moore could not be happier

Sheffield Wednesday celebrate their win. Picture: PA

The Owls have yet to concede a goal in their opening five matches, and sit top of League One after second-half goals from Florian Kamberi and Lee Gregory at Rotherham, who saw Kieran Sadlier's first-half penalty saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

"I am pleased to get the three points," said Moore. "It was a pulsating derby.

"The most pleasing for me today was the resolute defending and the commitment the players showed today.

Owls captain Barry Bannan. Picture: PA

"We knew coming into the game that Paul Warne's team ask questions and they are relentless in their approach. You have to be committed and together from the team and I thought we saw that today. Everyone played their part.

"We knew we would get one or two opportunities as the game wore on.