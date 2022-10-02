The big-spending Owls are among the favourites to get promoted to the Championship this season.

Vale, who returned to the third tier this season, held their own but Will Vaulks’ second-half 30-yard wonder strike settled the spoils at Vale Park.

“I’m just pleased to get the three points,” said Moore.

HAPPY DAYS: Sheffield Wednesday head coach, Darren Moore Picture: Steve Ellis

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was really pleased again. We had to build on the Wycombe performance and we did that by being dogged, by being resilient, by bringing parts of the game which people associate with being ugly parts of the game. The boys did that.

“We believed second half a chance would fall and it did just that through Will. I was speaking to my assistant manager Jamie Smith in the dressing room and we were saying we get more satisfaction out of that than when we beat Forest Green by five.

“It shows a different approach to the game, sometimes you need to dig in and be willing to fight and we did that.

“They had to fight and scrap and they were willing to put that work in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

GAME-WINNER: Will Vaulks scores Sheffield Wednesday's winning goal at Port Vale on Saturday. Picture: Steve Ellis

Vaulks opened his Owls account in fine style and it was a strike worthy of winning any game.

Moore was delighted for the 29-year-old after the former £2m Cardiff signing was struck down by injury earlier in the season.

Moore said: “Will is growing with us. We know the importance of him. He’s showing the class that he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s that anchor in midfield. He’s growing in stature and performance. I’m really pleased for him. It was an excellent strike.”

Vale boss Darrell Clarke was left disappointed after the defeat but is pleased with what his League One new boys are showing against the big hitters in the division.

In seven days they have lost at Peterborough, who were in the Championship last season, and only came unstuck due to Vaulks’ stunner against the third-placed Owls.

Clarke said: “We’re disappointed. We want to have a good go at teams, even when they’re top teams like Sheffield Wednesday, especially at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad