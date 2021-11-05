Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan fit for the FA Cup, Massimo Luongo and George Byers '50-50'

Massimo Luongo and George Byers are "50-50" to return from injury with another home cup tie - against Harrogate Town in the Football League Trophy - to follow, but manager Darren Moore is likely to continue treading carefully with Sam Hutchinson.

"He's going okay," Moore said of the midfielder-cum-defender. "As well as he's doing, he's still touch and go but he's making wonderful progress. He's here at the training ground, he's training but when Sam comes back we want him to stay back."

Luongo and Byers both played for the under-23s last week, their first football after injuries, and the two midfielders have a chance of playing at Hillsborough on Sunday.

"We think they could be 50-50, both of them," he said. "They've been back in training.

"The only thing we feel could be stopping them is the volume of training for them but they're certainly fit and available.

"There's no way I'm going to look at Harrogate (as their comeback games) because we're going to remain professional and professional is looking to the next game, which is Plymouth.

After then we'll pick it up and look again but both players are training really well continuing to work back to full fitness."