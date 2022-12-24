Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore loves to talk about how his players always have to be ready.

"You can talk about it, but when it happens, it carries more weight," he says, with a smile.

Owls fans are used to Moore's tinkering with his outfielders, even his formations, but his decision to pick goalkeeper Cameron Dawson against Oxford United was a shock.

The last time the 27-year-old started a league game for the Owls was in October 2020, and he conceded three Rotherham United goals.

Having kept a clean sheet thanks to a stoppage-time penalty save to preserve his team's 14-match unbeaten run, Dawson seems certain to keep his place for the Boxing Day League One game at Fleetwood Town.

But Moore insists that whilst the choice may have come out of the blue to supporters, it was based on consistency in training. And that Dawson is a very different player to the one the Millers faced, courtesy of last season's loan at Exeter City.

"In training we have small-sided games, phases of play and different training practices so sometimes I look at their reflexes, their sharpness, their decision-making," he explains.

"There also some of the cup matches Daws has played in and I look at his level.

BACK IN THE FOLD: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson

"Me and Cam have spoken, as me and David Stockdale (who was dropped) do, so I know where the individuals are at the time.

"People shouldn't be surprised Daws has come in and performed the way he did because he's ready. I saw in training he was ready for the opportunity.

"I've always told the players we've got a squad of 20-odd players and every single one of them needs to be ready because at any given time the opportunity can fall to them to perform.

"We could get on the bus and go to Fleetwood with me having picked a starting XI for that game and in the middle of the night someone could take ill and someone else has to step in. These things happen.

TEAM SPIRIT: Cameron Dawson is congratulated on his stoppage-time penalty save against Oxford United by "rival" David Stockdale

"Hopefully it shows the individuals are ready for the opportunity and certainly Daws was last week."

Moore says there has been no change in the 27-year-old's demeanour after his heroics against the Us.

"He's still the same Daws," his manager insists.

"He came back from Exeter and I saw a completely different individual. That's from the 45 games he played to help them to promotion to League One.

"Since he's come back I've certainly seen a different Daws to last season and it's only because he had sustained an injury and he needed to get the games to add that 30 or 40 per cent to his game. I've seen a young man that's an immense figure.

"He has a wonderful presence around the place, he speaks well, has a lovely style and is respectful to his team-mates and staff.

"He's been competing this season and I've been honest with both of them that when it's right, they'll play.

"I'm not surprised with the way Daws is or the way David Stockdale is because we knew that's what we'd brought in the summer.

"Last week when Daws performed those heroics, the first person to congratulate him was Stockers.

"They understand the complexities of the job and the difficulties of it.

"They challenge each other every day. It's so good to see Daws challenging Stockers to keep him sharp and Stockers giving Daws some of his experiences in the game and applying it to somebody still relatively young with all the potential to really kick on in the game.

"When we brought David Stockdale here we knew he would bring those characteristics with him. He's kept the clean sheets he has, and Daws comes in and does the same. That shows the mentality.

"Long may that continue and they keep challenging one another.

"We feel we've got two goalkeepers there that will both compete to be No 1 and that's how it's turning out to be."

For all that Dawson did his bit, Moore admits the promotion-chasing team as a whole were below their best in a third consecutive draw.

"Certainly the last couple of performances have been a little bit of a concern but we've identified areas where we need to be better and making sure we're not slipping up with potential parts of our game that could have led to us losing," says the former centre-back.

"That's the bit we've really been focused on."