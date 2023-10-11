All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday's caretaker manager drops a hint to his successor and gives a lesson to teenagers

On the face of it, caretaker manager Neil Thompson seemed interested in nothing more than steadying the Sheffield Wednesday ship on Saturday, but his team selection may have given a pointer to the future to the Owls' next manager.
By Stuart Rayner
Published 11th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

The headline news from Thompson's XI against Huddersfield Town was that it was back to the old guard, featuring 10 players who preceded Xisco Munoz's unsuccessful tenure.

Little if anything was experimental about the side which ground out a 0-0 draw in Saturday’s derby to earn the bottom-of-the-table outfit only their third point of the season.

Thompson’s day job is as under-21 manager and Saturday's substitute's bench gave an indication as to what lies beneath. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri is currently working to recruit a new manager with 34-year-old Danny Rohl the leading candidate.

INSIDE KNOWLEDGE: Sheffield Wednesday caretaker Manager Neil Thompson

Teenagers Bailey Cadamarteri – son of former Bradford City, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Huddersfield striker Danny – and Joey Phuthi were unused substitutes.

Although Thompson said forward Cadamarteri and winger Phuthi were picked on merit, his comments suggested both might still need some work to get up to Championship standard.

"Bailey's got nine goals and he's been a real threat for us," explained Thompson. "Joey has come back into the fray after being away for a little while and he's been electric.”

Cadamarteri has played senior football for the Owls before – but only for nine minutes and only in the Football League Trophy against Leicester City’s under-21s. Neither he nor fellow 18-year-old Phuthi have been out on loan.

Thompson, who previously worked in Leeds United’s academy, was therefore keen they get an appreciation of what lies ahead.

"It won't do them any harm being on the bench and seeing what they need because the intensity level compared to what they play at is through the roof,” said the former left-back. “The transition is massive but they deserved the opportunity."

With Munoz's signings including 22-year-old winger Anthony Musaba and 20-year-old wide player Djiedi Gassama, there is potential at Hillsborough – if Munoz's successor can build a solid platform for them to start from.

