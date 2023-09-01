Having seen Sheffield Wednesday concede result-turning goals at the end of their last two matches, Xisco Munoz has warned they cannot afford to let their concentration slip against Leeds United.

The Owls visit Elland Road seven days after Leeds’ maiden Championship win under Daniel Farke without a point of their own.

Although Munoz has been trying to build his players' confidence up after defeat at Cardiff City then going out of the League Cup on penalties following Mansfield Town's 85th-minute equaliser, he is not hiding from the size of the task.

"Leeds were in the Premier League last season and we were in League One," said Munoz, whose last game as Watford coach was a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Elland Road. "I say this because its important we understand where we're going.

"When you have players in front of you who if you give them a couple of half-chances they can score two goals, you need full attention. If you disconnect (mentally), you pay.

"We are making our first steps. We need some better things in different moments but you need to understand the starting point and how we can change it, how it will feel and what the Championship demands – we need to stay stronger in offensive and defensive set-pieces, we need more time controlling the game.

"When you look at the numbers (statistics) for the league we are higher every time.

"If we had taken a point or three points at Cardiff you would say to me, 'Coach, it was perfect because the team showed a good reaction, it was a high press, we recovered a lot of balls.'

PAYING THE PENALTY: A late goal took Sheffield Wednesday into a midweek penalty shoot-out - and out of the League Cup

"The situation will change soon."

Trying to exert control will be important for Munoz, who has seen his opponents enjoy more of the ball in every Championship game this season – bar Preston North End's win at Hillsborough.

"It's a team (Leeds) that tries to play good football so we need to understand if we can keep the ball it's better for us but for sure in some moments we won't have it and we need to understand how we can stay on the offensive,” said Munoz.

"We can't just go attack-defence-attack-defence, we need sometimes to keep the ball and have more control of the game."

WARNING: Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz

It all sounds daunting but Munoz has been trying to build up the confidence of his players, whose results have not yet improved in line with performances.

"I showed them the clips of what they are doing well," he explained. "On another day in Cardiff they take the points. They played well, had good control, good chances, and one action broke 95 minutes of work.

"It was the same the other day in the cup. Maybe we could have scored five goals but we are (where we are) in this moment."

George Byers will be back after sitting out the midweek cup tie.

Second-guessing either team will be difficult, though, with both looking to add players before Friday's 11pm transfer deadline, or the noon mark to be registered by to feature on Saturday.