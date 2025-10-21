Joe Lumley will make his Sheffield Wednesday debut against former club Middlesbrough on Wednesday after joining on a seven-day emergency loan.

The 30-year-old has been registered in time for Wednesday's game against one of the early front-runners for this season's Championship after a red card to Ethan Horvath left them without a senior goalkeeper for the match.

The Owls are currently under five transfer embargoes – they have been under 10 in total since the end of last season – but the rules make a special case for teams left without a "professional goalkeeper".

With Horvath receiving a one-match ban for the red card he picked up at Charlton Athletic on Saturday, and Pierce Charles still recovering from shoulder surgery, they would otherwise have had to rely on 18-year-old Logan Stretch, who has been on the bench for every game this season but is yet to make his senior debut.

Lumley, by contrast, has made over 200 league starts – and two appearances for Bristol City this season, in the League Cup.

As a Queens Park Rangers player, Lumley was loaned to Doncaster Rovers, as well as Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool and Gillingham.

He joined Middlesbrough on a free transfer in 2021, making 39 appearances in all competitions in his debut season before spending the next year on loan at Reading. He then had two years at Southampton before joining Bristol City in the summer.

The League have taken a hardline stance with the Owls over signings this summer, and Lumley is only the third new player they have been allowed to register.

SIGNED UP: Former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley will make his Sheffield Wednesday debut against the Teessiders (Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Whether under embargo or not – there was a period in the summer transfer window when Wednesday were not – they have had to get Football League permission to add anyone to their squad and make a case that they can afford to pay them.

They were allowed to loan Horvath from Cardiff City until January when Charles' shoulder injury last left them without a senior goalkeeper, and were only given the green light to loan Harry Amass from Manchester United when the Red Devils agreed to cover all related costs.

Barry Bannan was the only out of contract player they were allowed to re-sign in the summer, on vastly increased wages.

The League have been trying to ramp up the pressure on owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri who, along with the Owls has been charged by them for failing to meet his financial obligations, to see the 158-year-old club.

UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield Wednesday owner/chairman Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Lumley will make his debut in strange circumstances, with Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust urging home fans to boycott the televised game against the Teessiders.

Emergency goalkeepers can only be loaned for seven days, with the potential to renew on a weekly basis is needed, but this should not be the case for Wednesday.