Sheffield Wednesday's first pre-season friendly date finally confirmed

Mansfield Town have revealed they will play Sheffield Wednesday behind closed doors later this month in the first confirmed friendly of the Owls' chaotic pre-season.

Before heading to St George's Park for a six-day training camp at the national training centre, the Owls confirmed they would be playing some behind-closed-doors games on their return, but did not name any opponents.

League One Mansfield have now said they will be one of them.

The Stags have announced they will play the Owls away from home on July 26.

Nigel Clough's side finished 17th in League One last season, with former Wednesday striker Lee Gregory scoring 10 league goals in his debut campaign after moving from his home city.

Work is being carried out on the playing surfaces at Wednesday's Middlewood Road training ground and at Hillsborough, where remedial work in needed on the North Stand roof to meet the safety certificate for next season.

The training-ground work is part of the reason for relocating to Burton for the week, but is expected to be completed on the squad's return.

With wages not paid on time and in full for three of the last four months, a transfer embargo in place as a result, a three-window spell of "fee restrictions" which could be extended if July's payroll is not settled on time, a points deduction likely, players believed to have served notice that they plan to quit, captain Barry Bannan not yet able to sign, a manager who has made it very clear he wants to leave and a coaching staff who are out of contract, and chairman Dejphon Chansiri having rejected offers to buy the club for him, it has been a turbulent time for the Championship club.

OPPONENT: Sheffielder Lee Gregory joined Mansfield Town from Wednesday last summer (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

With manager Danny Rohl believed to be negotiating his departure, under-21 manager Andy Holdsworth is expected to oversee training at St George's assisted by youth coaches Giles Coke and Ben Ledger.

Rohl has persistently been linked with the vacancy at Leicester City long before they parted ways with Ruud van Nistelrooy but former Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O'Neil has now emerged as a candidate.