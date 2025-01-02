JOSH WINDASS says his Sheffield Wednesday form is down to playing under the best manager and for the best Championship team he has ever been part of.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windass is never one to hide his feelings when he thinks he or those around him are not hitting the standards that he expects, so his assessment of Danny Rohl and the Owls squad should carry plenty of weight.

The 30-year-old started 2025 with possibly the goal of it, finding the net from about nine yards inside his own half during the 4-2 win over Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this season has been about the quantity as well as the quality of his goals. His fifth strike in as many games took him to double figures for the fifth season of his career but only once, at League Two Accrington Stanley in 2015-16, has he got there sooner. He scored 17 goals that season, but his best is 18 for Rangers in 2017-18.

Wednesday's was also his 50th goal for the Owls, only the third player to reach that milestone for the club in the 21st Century after Marcus Tudgay (52) and Atdhe Nuhiu (50).

He was quick to give credit to Rohl.

"I think it's because I've got a better manager than I have before and I'm playing in a role where I can get forward and drop in at the same time and get chances," he argued.

"This is the best team I've been in at this level, which as a forward player always helps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEST OF TIMES: Josh Windass, pictured with Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl after his wonder goal against Derby County on New Year's Day. Picture: Steve Ellis

"It happens sometimes that there are good players towards the bottom of the division and when that happens the players don't get spoken about as much, I feel like I've had that a couple of times in my career. You know what the media is like, they only talk about the teams at the top of the division.

"I've always had the ability to do this, I think. Even when I was at Rangers I got 23 goals and assists in one season, but we didn't win the league that year so it didn't get spoken about. I'd scored more than anyone else!

"But I'm doing well again this year and I want to carry on getting as many goals as I can."

Despite his recent form, Windass started on the bench against Derby as Rohl tried to manage his minutes. Windass never hides his frustration at being left out of the XI or substituted but the pill is a little less bitter to swallow when it comes from a manager he respects as much as the German.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TAKE THAT: Josh Windass puts Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 ahead against Derby County by shooting from inside his own half. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"As soon as I got called up to the office in the morning I knew what was happening," he said. "I didn't want to go in at first because I knew what the conversation was going to be.