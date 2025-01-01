Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass on his New Year wonder goal: 'I've scored better'

Josh Windass scored from nearly 10 yards inside his own half to get Sheffield Wednesday's 2025 off to a flying start, then insisted he had scored better.

Windass' goal, seeing goalkeeper Jacob Widell-Zetterstrom off his line and finding the empty net, was the clear highlight of the Owls' 4-2 win at home to Derby County. It was a brilliant way to score his 50th goal for the club.

But the man himself thought his goal at Blackburn Rovers late last season topped it.

Windass had not long been on the field as a half-time substitute, and explained why he opted to shoot.

"The Blackburn one last year was better than that but it was a good goal,” he said.

"I was going to kick it past (defender Craig) Forsyth because I know I'm a lot quicker than him but I thought it was cold, I’d only just come on, I didn't want to do my hamstring.

"At one point I thought it was going wide but the wind brought it back."

The son of former Hull City, Bradford City and MIddlesbrough striker Dean had scored in his last four games, but manager Danny Rohl felt the busy festive schedule made it best for him to start the New Year's Day game on the bench.

FANTASTIC GOAL: Josh Windass (right) with Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rhol

"Josh is in outstanding form, he is fit and he can run but even in this situation it is difficult," explained the German, who called Windass' Ewood Park goal "similar".

Rohl added: "It's not always easy to tell the player who has scored nine goals (this season, before the game) you are on the bench but I said at the start we need fresh legs, and I know in the second half I can make an impact with you."

Derby manager Paul Warne was full of praise for the quality of Windass' goal.

"I hate losing but I'm not a bad loser, I can appreciate class when I see it and as soon as he hit it I thought, 'That's got a right chance'," said the former Rotherham United manager.

"Considering our goalkeeper's a big lad as well, I'm thinking, 'Wow!'

"Credit to him for taking it on and having the ability to put it in. It was a great goal for him and his football club but an absolute dagger to ours.

"Every time we play against these something seems to happen. Bannan scored a worldie (in the reverse fixture).

"In both the home and away games our performances have been great and we've come away with no points."

Barry Bannan gave the Owls a deserved first-half lead but Derby came back into the game, hitting a post through Jerry Yates.

Windass' introduction was one of four substitutions Rohl made between half-time and the hour mark, and his goal was quickly followed by one from Djieidi Gassma, who had earlier hit a post with a header from a tight angle.

It ended the contest but not the scoring, Yates and Ebou Adams finding the net either side of a goal for Anthony Musaba, another substitute.

Rohl again reiterated the need for more clean sheets, but reflected: "All in all I'm more than happy, three points, a good start to the New Year."