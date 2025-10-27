Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer not short of inspiration as Owls look to fight back

Six Premier League titles, one World Championship, one European Cup, eight FA Cups, four League Cups and 28 promotions to the Premier League.

Nobody would pretend administration is good news, but there are plenty of examples of clubs that have thrived, not just survived it.

Liam Palmer is not short of inspiration as he looks to play his part in building a new Sheffield Wednesday.

"We've seen a lot of clubs go through it and come out the other end and be really successful quite quickly," argues the 34-year-old, “I think that's the hope for everybody.

Palmer was a key player for Dejphon Chansiri's Owls, and will most likely be pivotal in what comes next.

"It'd be great," he says, to lead the fightback having already been part of two Wednesday teams to escape League One.

Premier League Chelsea, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Leeds United have all been put into administration, as the Owls were on Friday.

The padlocked Ayresome Park gates in 1986 were an iconic moment in Middlesbrough FC history, commemorated outside their new home. From it sprang the great side of Bruce Rioch and Colin Todd, never mind the glory days Steve Gibson, their saviour then, bankrolled under Bryan Robson and Steve McClaren.

REVIVAL: Manager Phil Parkinson watches on as Bradford City play in their first League Cup final less than a decade after their third administration (Image: Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Bradford City endured it three times, making it to the Premier League after the first in 1983, the League Cup final after the last in 2004. Doncaster Rovers fought from the Conference to the Championship, Hull City reached an FA Cup final, Rotherham United (in administration twice in the noughties) and Barnsley won the Football League Trophy at Wembley.

It goes against every instinct for professionals like Herik Pedersen and Barry Bannan to admit it, but Wednesday look nailed on to be relegated from the Championship.

"We might have to go down before it goes back up, we all know that," Palmer is prepared to say out loud.

Twelve games in, they have minus six points, 16 adrift of safety. There could be more deductions to come.

EMBLEMATIC: The Ayresome Park gates which threatened the death of Middlesbrough FC but now sit proudly outside the Riverside Stadium as a sign of their resurgence (Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Along with Chansiri, the Owls have been charged by the Football League for failing to pay players. The case will be heard by an Independent Commission – a date has been set but is secret. They can make their case that that was the old regime, but it might not spare them.

That, though, is only for last season. A summer change of jurisdiction means the Club Financial Reporting Panel could be asked to rule over the non-payments in June, July and September when the Football League take stock of the first verdict.

Add in the fact a threadbare squad cannot be reinforced until January – if a buyer is found and signed off by then – and only with free transfers and loans, and you would have to be even more foolish with your money than Chansiri in his early days as owner to bet on the Owls staying up.

But history shows clubs that stabilise and take stock after sliding down the divisions can return stronger.

HULL AND BACK: Hull City players enjoy the club's finest hour as Curtis Davies puts them 2-0 up in the 2014 FA Cup final (Image: Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

It starts with a spirit, a spirit which despite the shortcomings of a squad dominated by youngsters learning the game is still very much on show, not just on the field or even the terraces but behind the scenes too.

Pulling out North Stand seats which spelt Chansiri's name was "very much driven by the staff" who will finish the job – only the C and H were replaced for Saturday's game against Oxford United – says joint administrator Julian Pitts.

Others could lose their appetite, of course, but the players and coaches who wanted out in the summer, got out. Danny Rohl is managing Rangers, Josh Windass and Michael Smith exercised their right to play elsewhere. Henrik Pedersen was the only coach, captain Barry Bannan the only player to re-join.

"When the previous manager went that was difficult, but (Pedersen) stuck his neck out," says Palmer. "He's got a lot of positive optimism.

"One thing I did say to Henrik in the summer was the ones that want to be here will find themselves here.

"Once that sorted itself out there's a bit of a realisation that this is it now, we've got to fight for each other. I don't think anybody points a finger or gets on somebody too much because we haven't got time to waste energy on them types of things.

BOUNCING BACK: Leeds United are one of four Premier League clubs to have been in administration (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

"It's difficult when one day one win and we can pull these in and then you're 15 points adrift (as they were on Friday afternoon)."

For all their responsibilities to look after the pennies, Pitts and co are conscious of trying to stop the team taking a pounding.

"It's about trading, stabilising the trading position, making sure Wednesday continue to fulfil all of their fixtures, and that the best level of support to the manager and the team can be given on an operational playing front," he stresses.

For Palmer and co it is just about battling on until a blue and white knight appears.

"All we can do is train, prepare for the opponent and hopefully deliver a good performance," he reasons.