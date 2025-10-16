Sheffield Wednesday's Manchester United loanee Harry Amass growing to love defensive side of game
Having already played first-team football for Manchester United and age-group football for England from under-15 to 19, Amass is a highly-regarded talent within the game.
But like many a young wing-back, the 18-year-old left-sider is better at the attacking than defensive side of the game. He has been loaned to the Owls to spend a season learning in what is an extremely tough environment.
"I see a young man who is growing a lot right now, I see a young man who is mentally going to be stronger and stronger, and a young man who values the defensive stuff as much as the offensive stuff," says his manager, Pedersen.
"This is what he has to do when he one day goes back again, and wants to take the next level.
"How he has played defensively recently is very strong for Harry, very strong.
"He also brought more offensively, and that means his running capacity starts to increase, so he not only can work hard defensively, he can also start to work more offensively. He's a young man (going) in the right direction."
According to WhoScored.com, Amass is joint-third in the squad for tackles per game, and second for interceptions made, but not in the Championship's top 50 for the former, and joint 30th for the latter at this early stage of his career.
He is, though, clearly a player of high potential, with the heart for the extremely tough battle the Owls find themselves in to avoid Championship relegation this season, and his apparent willingness to learn gives him a good chance of emerging from what seems certain to be a tough 2025-26 a better player.
The Owls resume after October’s international break at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.