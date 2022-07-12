The 29-year-old was in discussions with the promoted Millers about a new deal for a number of weeks after playing an influential role in the club reaching the Championship at the end of 2021-22, a season which saw named in the PFA League One Team of the Year.

Despite moving up a division, Ihiekwe, out of contract at the end of June, elected to take on a fresh challenge with the Owls, alongside fellow promotion hero Michael Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On heading to Hillsborough, Ihiekwe, who joined the Owls following the expiry of his contract at Rotherham, said: "It was a few things, to be fair.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Michael Ihiekwe, who recently joined the club from Rotherham United.

"Obviously, the size of the club goes without saying and I spoke to the manager as well about the plans he has got going forward.

"The squad is also really strong and it was basically that and looking into the future, it looks really promising as well.

"He has got different methods, like every manager does. But it has been really good and refreshing and I am just trying to take everything on board and learn as much as I can."

And on what he will bring to the Owls squad, the Liverpudlian commented: "Leadership. I have been lucky enough to be promoted a few times from this league and I like to think I bring experience, leadership and quality as well. Hopefully, you will be seeing that this season.

"Every footballer wants to improve every season, especially coming into a different team. I have still got improvement in me and that's what I am focused on - and not relaxing and staying at the same level."

Ihiekwe and his new team-mates are currently in Portugal on a warm-weather training camp as they set up preparations for the forthcoming season, with the Owls opening up with a League One home game with Portsmouth on July 30.

He said: "It's a brilliant group. I knew a few lads before I came here, which always helps. The lads and staff have been brilliant and it's been really good.