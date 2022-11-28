Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith can dream of Newcastle United tie after his FA Cup goals

Sheffield Wednesday have reached the stage of the FA Cup where lower-league footballers can start to dream, and for Michael Smith the perfect scenario would be a first appearance at his beloved St James' Park.

Of all the Yorkshire teams in the competition’s early stages, only the Owls and Barnsley made it into round three, Bradford City's conquerors Harrogate Town losing at Hartlepool United.

Smith's goals from the bench secured a 2-1 Owls win at home to League Two Mansfield Town and the prospect of drawing Premier League opposition when the third round draw is made at Anfield at 7pm on Monday.

Boyhood Newcastle United fan Smith did not have to think twice when asked what he wanted.

“I’d like Newcastle away but I’ll take any Premier League club away," said the former Rotherham United striker, who converted two Marvin Johnson crosses.

“I’ve never managed to get there as a player – plenty of times as a Newcastle fan. It would be lovely to before I retire.

“The Cup magic is still there for me. I remember watching it as a kid with my dad, finals at the old Wembley and at Cardiff."

Wallsend-born Smith came through the famous local Boys Club that produced his hero Alan Shearer, Peter Beardsley, Steve Bruce, Brian Laws and Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick.

CUP DREAMS: Michael Smith celebrates putting Sheffield Wednesday into round three of the FA Cup

“It was a rite of passage, coming from where I’m from," he said. “I never had a trial at Newcastle, but I’m not bitter or anything!"

Mansfield should have led by more than George Lapsile's goal but the Owls have a good habit of grinding out wins.

“Winning breeds winning," commented Smith, promoted from League One with Rotherham in April.

