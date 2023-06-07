All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday's most valuable players - here's where Barry Bannan, Michael Smith, Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass and more rank

Market values come into focus during transfer windows.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday’s retained list suggested intent to evolve their squad, as they released several senior players ahead of the club’s return to the Championship.

Although it has been trimmed, there is still plenty of value in Darren Moore’s squad. Here are the most valuable players in the Sheffield Wednesday squad, according to Transfermarkt and excluding players confirmed to be leaving.

Value: €400,000

1. 12. Marvin Johnson

Value: €400,000 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Value: €400,000

2. 11. Dominic Iorfa

Value: €400,000 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Value: €400,000

3. 10. Michael Ihiekwe

Value: €400,000 Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Value: €450,000

4. 9. Cameron Dawson

Value: €450,000 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

