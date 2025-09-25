Sheffield Wednesday's new coach is a 'numbers nerd' trusted by Wayne Rooney with 'strong ideas'
The 46-year-old has a varied CV which includes Sheffield FC, Birmingham City, Derby County, DC United and Plymouth Argyle having become part of Wayne Rooney's team during his career.
"First of all, he's a great human, a strong human and a good personality," said Pedersen of the appointment of only his second coach, having inherited Giles Coke and Andy Holdsworth from the under-21 set-up. "From the football side, he's really good to see the game.
"He's come from the analyst side, so he's good for the analysis part, but he's really good to see the game in the game. So he will be a big active force through the games, but also in the daily work with our analysts.
"And then, of course, on the pitch.
"I think he will be strong for us in many parts.
"He is a number nerd. He likes to put numbers on the performance so we can use the data to be more effective in the different phases of the game.
"He has a great experience from English football, from the Championship. And he knows the league very well.
"He knows our team really well and he will suit the way we want to play really well, the way we want to lead, the way we want to be together and perform together at Sheffield Wednesday.
"I think he will fit really well in."
Like Craig Mudd, who joined from Manchester City earlier this month, Pedersen hopes Shuttleworth can challenge him.
"I hope he doesn't agree on everything. We agree on the big lines, like Muddy, but I don't take coaches in just to say the same as I say, I take coaches in because I know they have a strong side.
"Pete and Muddy have some strong ideas, defensively and offensively so I will not be the limit for our development.
"I have a clear idea of what I want but for sure, I will give them space to grow in the way we want to go, so we all can make the best possible way for Sheffield Wednesday."
Pedersen also hopes to recruit goalkeeping coach Darryl Flahavan from Plymouth, but amidst financial problems at Hillsborough which has led to concerns the players will not be paid in full on Friday, the process is taking some time. There is more than that behind the delay, according to Pedersen.
"When a coach is under contract, then there are two parts, there should also be another club who will agree to help in this case. And that's why it had a delay a little bit."