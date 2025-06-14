Sheffield Wednesday's woes could grant Northern Ireland manager's Pierce Charles wish

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is uncomfortable with the idea Pierce Charles has played as many games in international as league football, but Sheffield Wednesday's off-field problems could at least put a stop to that.

When loanee James Beadle – England's first-choice goalkeeper at this summer's European Under-21 Championship – lost his Owls place to Charles in March, it was clear the club were preparing the ground for the 19-year-old academy graduate to be their No 1 in 2025-26.

So long as they can keep Charles – and he has made it known he wants to stay – their financial woes should all but confirm that.

Despite reports some non-playing staff have finally been paid, at the time of writing, Wednesday were still under a Football League embargo for failing to pay their players in full and on time in May.

Even when they do, they are set to be placed under "fee restrictions", preventing them from signing players for transfer, compensation or loan fees for the next three windows, as this is their second offence in 12 months – actually three – extending to more than 30 days in default.

In addition, they and owner Dejphon Chansiri have been charged with breaking league rules. They have until next week to decide if they will appeal, and can also appeal against the fee restrictions.

Even before this unhappy episode, manager Danny Rohl was touting himself around for a new job.

But with Beadle back at Brighton and Hove Albion after 18 months on loan – and expected to be sent out again, to Birmingham City – it is extremely hard to see the Owls signing anyone better than the highly-rated Charles, who made his international debut in October, and his Championship bow only in March.

PASS MASTER: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles is better known for his footwork than his glovework (Image: Steve Ellis)

He remains, though, relatively untested after eight caps, eight league starts and seven cup appearances in club football.

With Huddersfield Town's Brodie Spencer sent off less than an hour into Tuesday's 1-0 win over Iceland, Charles had to work hard for a clean sheet, something he is yet to claim in the Championship.

"In the brief time we've had with Pierce, he's played more international games than club games," noted O'Neill, only fractionally out with his maths. "That's the challenge, and he needs games.

"Everyone would look at Pierce and know how good he is with his feet, but how he commanded his box was excellent.

WISH: Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill (Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"It was a good night for Pierce and he got a clean sheet, which is always nice."

An excellent late save from Isak Bergmann Johannesson preserved Northern Ireland's win and showed the concentration of a player who, like a number of modern goalkeepers, is more renowned for what he can do with his feet than his hands.

O'Neill called it "a different side to him."