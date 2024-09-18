Sheffield Wednesday's youngsters keep Carabao Cup dream alive but lingering issues remain

Sheffield Wednesday are in round four of the League Cup, which is not something any other Yorkshire club can say this season.

It did not feel as though they got everything they could have out of a 1-0 win at Steve Bruce's Blackpool on Tuesday, but there were definite positives.

Di'Shon Bernard scored his first goal for the club and Svante Ingelsson popped up all over the pitch to produce good deliveries with the moving and dead ball, from his feet and hands, at long throw-ins.

But in a side of 11 changes, not enough players proved why Danny Rohl was wrong to leave them out against Queens Park Rangers.

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles kept a clean sheet in the Carabao Cup win at Blackpool on Tuesday night (Picture: Steve Ellis)

There were, however, big performances from a trio of youngsters.

Pierce Charles, 19, was well protected but showed once again how good he is with his feet - so important for the modern goalkeeper.

Bernard's central defensive partner, 20-year-old Gabriel Otegbayo, was a big reason why Charles had so little to do, excellent defensively on his first senior start and composed on the ball. He too was well protected by 19-year-old midfielder Sean Fusire.

Having brought Bailey Cadamarteri through last season - Danny's son is now on loan at Lincoln City - developing home-grown youngsters is something Rohl is keen to do, and another cup game should mean another chance for the trio.

"Bailey got opportunities at a time when we had some injuries," stressed Rohl. "It's important to make them ready if something happens. We don't have so many centre-backs available and you have to rotate but I see the players are ready.

"Sean has a good discipline against the ball,. He can speed up the game at the right moment and in a 4-3-3 he was always the link player.

"To make the rhythm of the game as a young player is interesting."

Otegbayo's qualities in possession are important for a manager who wants to build up from the back.

"This is a big part for me,” said Rohl.

"They need to step in (to midfield), and be brave. You have to step in, especially if you want to break the first pressing line. This is exactly what he did in training and I always look to performances in training to make a decision (on team selection).

"Defending against two strikers isn't always easy, especially with long balls and 50-50s, but just one game isn't enough,"

The maturity of all three impressed Bernard, stationed between them.

"Pierce is quality every time he plays for us, his distribution speaks for itself," he commented.

"Gabe was really solid and I thought he stepped in really well. He finished with a bit of cramp but hopefully he can get a few more appearances."

The maturity of all three struck Bernard, but he felt the environment they came into was important.

"As players we try to instill as much confidence as we can in them so they can be comfortable," he said. "It's major."

But Tuesday was a game that strengthened the impression this is a team being held back by a lack of ruthlessness.

They controlled the game without going for the throat once ahead.

"Especially in the second half we had three, four, five transition moments and we have to finish," conceded Rohl. "It's a process."