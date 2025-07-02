Situation at crisis club Sheffield Wednesday is a 'bit shocking' admits players' union supremo
The besieged Owls are experiencing all manner of financial turmoil under chairman Dejphon Chansiri, having failed to pay their senior players on time for the third occasion in the last four months this week.
FIFA regulations state that any player who has not received their salary on the correct date for two consecutive months can terminate their contract.
Players are in limbo and remain in discussions with their agents and the PFA. Josh Windass is rumoured to be one of the multiple players keen on leaving.
PFA supremo Maheta Molango told the Press Association: "We are in touch with them, it’s not an easy situation as you can imagine, because ultimately, you know, people need to be paid.
"Particularly for me it’s a bit shocking because normally this is stuff you see in other countries I have played in, but not in England.
"So we really want to be strong on that, and this is something that we will not tolerate and we will be very much on top of it.
"It’s not a good situation, but we hope that somehow there could be a positive resolution to it.
"We have got a pattern of late payment.
"The standard contract foresees certain kinds of situations where you can terminate your contract and this is where there is a serious and/or persistent breach. So that’s what we’ll be looking at.
"We’ve been in touch with the players. Our role is not to tell them what they need to do, (it is) to give them the tools and say, ‘this is what you could do if those criteria are met’.
"Then it is for them to assess what they want to do, because I wouldn’t take it for granted that just because certain criteria are met, automatically someone just terminates their contract. There are other considerations."
