Situation at crisis club Sheffield Wednesday is a 'bit shocking' admits players' union supremo

THE chief executive officer of the Professional Footballers' Association admits that the situation at crisis club Sheffield Wednesday regarding unpaid wages is a 'bit shocking' as the union continues to liaise with players.

The besieged Owls are experiencing all manner of financial turmoil under chairman Dejphon Chansiri, having failed to pay their senior players on time for the third occasion in the last four months this week.

FIFA regulations state that any player who has not received their salary on the correct date for two consecutive months can terminate their contract.

Players are in limbo and remain in discussions with their agents and the PFA. Josh Windass is rumoured to be one of the multiple players keen on leaving.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Norwich City FC at Hillsborough on November 05, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

PFA supremo Maheta Molango told the Press Association: "We are in touch with them, it’s not an easy situation as you can imagine, because ultimately, you know, people need to be paid.

"Particularly for me it’s a bit shocking because normally this is stuff you see in other countries I have played in, but not in England.

"So we really want to be strong on that, and this is something that we will not tolerate and we will be very much on top of it.

"It’s not a good situation, but we hope that somehow there could be a positive resolution to it.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

"We have got a pattern of late payment.

"The standard contract foresees certain kinds of situations where you can terminate your contract and this is where there is a serious and/or persistent breach. So that’s what we’ll be looking at.

"We’ve been in touch with the players. Our role is not to tell them what they need to do, (it is) to give them the tools and say, ‘this is what you could do if those criteria are met’.