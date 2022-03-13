Sky Sports pundit backs Sheffield Wednesday to go up via League One play-offs

The Owls increased their hopes of securing a top-six finish as they dismantled Cambridge United on Saturday.

Injuries have hampered Wednesday in their bid to secure an immediate return to the Championship but a turn in fortunes in recent weeks has shot Darren Moore's side into top-six contention.

Morrison, who played over 50 times for Wednesday between 2010 and 2012, wants to see Moore guide the Owls back into the second tier but believes that keeping their key men fit will be crucial as the business end of the season comes into view.

"Darren Moore has done a brilliant job; I think if you said it a month and half ago then there might be some question marks over him," Morrison told FreeSuperTips.

"But they've had a lot of injuries to do with and I'm not making excuses for them, but they've managed to turn it around recently.

"I think he's a brilliant manager and I would love to see Darren Moore and the club back in the Championship.

"They just need to get players back, but they're getting results, building up some confidence and they have a great chance of getting into those playoffs.

DARREN MOORE: Has done a 'brilliant job' at Sheffield Wednesday believes Clinton Morrison. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"With them fans there and playing at Hillsborough, it's a difficult place to go and pick up points because those fans are magnificent at Sheffield Wednesday.