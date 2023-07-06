Smiles and focus as Xisco Munoz kicks off life as Sheffield Wednesday manager

As he sat in his first press conference as Sheffield Wednesday manager listening to his new boss Dejphon Chansiri rant about Carlton Palmer's take on why the job became available, Xisco Munoz could have been forgiven for wondering what he had let himself in for.

But the first impressions of a 42-year-old three years into his management career is that he is a man able to compartmentalise.

When the floor was his, he was all smiles and jokes – about how his wife will tell him where they will live, how old he felt on the hurried flight over and how hard it will be for Yorkshire tongues to wrap around his name, "Chisco Moonyoth, but you can call me Chisco."

He seems to sense an opportunity and be determined to take it. He spoke often about his new club's history. It was clearly a big draw.

But there are certain elements of the past he wants to stay there, like his time at Watford – irrelevant – and disputes about Darren Moore's departure – unhelpful.

"I think we need change, a new era," the Spaniard diplomatically stressed after his chairman's 12-and-a-half-minute diatribe on Palmer's social media commentary of the behind-the-scenes situation.

Although Xisco already has Dinamo Tbilisi, Watford, Huesca and Anorthosis on a CV Chansiri said was not the best on his desk – he meant it as a compliment, there was more to him – he is here to build after joining as first-team manager, not coach.

"We are looking at the short-term, medium-term and long-term," he says, "most importantly the first two and if you have capacity the third."

STARTING WITH A SMILE: New Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz meets his players

Chansiri likes to reach for the stars, arguing what is the point of working so hard to get to the Championship if you do not aim for the play-offs when there. Xisco talks about ambition too, but studiously avoids targets. His most concrete goal is a team delivering what the fanbase expects of Owls players.

In another crowd-pleasing moment, he threw in a reference to this year's League One semi-final when the Owls came from 4-0 down in the first leg at Peterborough United to triumph 5-1 at Hillsborough, then win a penalty shoot-out en route to securing promotion at Wembley.

"I'll try to push them to the limit because I know exactly what we did before," he says, referencing taking Watford to the Premier League only to be sacked seven decent games in.

"I know what we need to stay in the middle of the table, or where we are. I won't get frustrated. When they called me about the job, I said 'Wow!' This is a massive club with history, everything."

WAY FORWARD: Xisco Munoz in his first press conference as Sheffield Wednesday manager

It is immediately obvious how personable the Spaniard with imperfect but adequate English is. It is a skill he wisely tries to make the most of on the training field.

"In football you need a good relationship with the players and I try to give them my best," he says.

"I don't teach players anything, it's only about giving them a plan so they all know it, all have the same timing, the same ambition, the same power... Maybe you can teach something different but the best thing is if everybody has the same idea and believes in the same idea.

"I always try to say what I think – sometimes it's wrong, sometimes it's good – but I don't say I'm cleverer than you. I want to help them but I don't just mean let them have an easy life, you have a lot of responsibility, I have my responsibility.

NEW HOME: Xisco Munoz at Sheffield Wednesday's Middlewood Road training ground

"I have a very good relationship with all the players I work with but I don't tell them they are okay when they are not. It's about balance."

He is coy about the length of his contract – "I would like 20 years but there's no chance! We are not speaking about the contract but believe me I'm very happy" – but not daft.

Modern managers must buy time to address the bigger picture.

"One of the things which is important right now in football is the process – how you can win time by the process," he explains. "You have to choose the players and get them ready to do what you want in a short time. If you tell a player once, he has to be able to take on the information and do it every day.

"When you are a manager who has time it’s better for you because you know exactly what you want.

"The time is not short if you know exactly what you want."

He might have learnt a little more still during the initial press conference but when he came to speak to the written press, Xisco insisted he has his eyes wide open.

"He (Chansiri) told me exactly what the context was and when you have that it is easier to take decisions," he argues. "I need to know more things but hopefully when we are speaking in two weeks I will.

"The context was important when they lost 4-0 because they thought if they were positive they could do it and they did. It was incredible.

"This is what we want in our stadium, this is what we need, and what we believe we are doing.

"The fans have to teach me for me to explain to the guys – I want them to feel what the people want. We are lucky to play in this situation."