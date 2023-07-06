Xisco Munoz calls for Sheffield Wednesday positivity and togetherness after chairman's rant

Xisco Munoz wants Sheffield Wednesday to move into a new era after a bizarre press conference to unveil him as manager overshadowed by the past.

Streamed live on the internet, it lasted just short of half-an-hour but 12-and-a-half minutes were taken up by chairman Dejphon Chansiri's tirade against Carlton Palmer.

Despite pointing out he explained his views in a public statement and saying he did not want to go over old ground, he did, accusing the former Owls midfielder of attention-seeking, damaging the club and saying things on social media he would not say to Chansiri's face when commenting on the circumstances behind Darren Moore’s departure.

It only underlined the point Xisco made on the back of it that the Owls need to move on.

SHAKE ON IT: New Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz with chairman Dejphon Chansiri at the Middlewood Road training ground

"I think we need change, a new era," said the former Watford, Dinamo Tblisi, Huesca and Anorthosis coach, who politely refused to divulge the length of his contract.

"I don't want to speak about what happened three weeks ago. We need every fan with us. We are a massive club and we need the positive things.

"For me the focus is on the future. We need to work very hard."

Chansiri spoke about how the 42-year-old, who took Watford into the Premier League in 2021, impressed in a high-quality field. Xisco said "when the president (Chanisiri) rang I didn't think for one minute," citing the Owls’ history and fanbase.

At the same time, he was realistic about the task ahead. Winning promotion via the play-offs gave the bulk of Wednesday’s Championship rivals a headstart and looking for a new manager exacerbated it.

No summer transfers yet means Xisco has 17 senior professionals when he would like five or six more.

"In the Championship you need 22 or 23 players," he argued. "We have a very good group but I think we can give something different (to them)."

Who "we" are is yet to be confirmed, with his coaching staff still to be recruited, but Xisco wants to make use of those who remain after Moore’s closest allies left with him.

"I want to use people working in the club," he explained. "I can bring the staff I want, (and) I can work with those in the club.