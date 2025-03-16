Steel City derby player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United rated

Sheffield United won a tight Steel City derby 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday.

James Beadle – quick-thinking stopped Tyrese Campbell getting a chance 7

Dominic Iorfa – decent at right-back and centre-back but was at fault for the moment that decided it 6

Michael Ihiekwe – poor for the goal and won four headers at set-pieces but the only one on target was easily saved 5

Max Lowe – so harsh for him to have to come off injured against his old club 6

Ryo Hatsuse – some good crosses in an all-round good performance 7

GOAL: Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster celebrates (Image: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire)

Shea Charles – surprising to see him substituted with a game on the line but he did not make the impact he should 5

Barry Bannan – on a day when they needed a good performance from him, it never came 5

Callum Paterson – at the heart of everything early on but his influence waned over time 8

Josh Windass – like Bannan, not a game tailored to him, though he was more influential in the second half 6

ASSIST: Sheffield United's Tyrese Campbell (Image: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire)

Djeidi Gassama – quiet before he was substituted 6

Michael Smith – denied by a great Michael Cooper save 7

Substitutes:

Pol Valentin (for M Lowe, 39) – did a good job coming on at right-back 6

Marvin Johnson (for Hatsuse, 72) – forced the save which should have set up an equaliser 6

Nathaniel Chalobah (for S Charles, 72) – might have hoped for a start but did his job when he came on 5

Svante Ingelsson (for Paterson, 72) – fluffed the chance to equalise 4

Anthony Musaba (for Gassama, 80) – a lively late cameo 6

Not used: Palmer, J Lowe, Kobacki, P Charles.

Michael Cooper – brilliant save from Smith, and a very good one from Johnson 8

Femi Seriki – one first-half run highlighted where he is – capable of the good and the bad almost instantaneously 6

Anel Ahmedhodzic – kept Smith reasonably quiet after an ominous start from the home team 7

Jack Robinson – see above 7

Harrison Burrows – had moments at both ends of the field 6

Hamza Choudhury – one wonderful through-ball not capitalised on, and he did not seem to stretch out the midfield as at times in the past 7

Sydie Peck – gorgeous play in the build-up to the goal 7

Rhian Brewster – not heavily involved in the game and missed a header on the run in the first half, but he won a Steel City derby for his team 8

Gustavo Hamer – rarely able to impose his quality on a game crying out for it 6

Ben Brereton Diaz – a lively presence, often coming inside to good effect 7

Tyrese Campbell – like November, he rarely touched the ball and made the difference – then it was a goal, this time an assist 7

Substitutes:

Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 75) – came on and kept up the energy 5

Sam McCallum (for Hamer, 80) – N/A

Callum O'Hare (for Brewster, 80) – N/A

Rob Holding (for Brereton Diaz, 90) – N/A.