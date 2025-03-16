Steel City derby player ratings as Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United rated
The details made the difference as the Blades were a little bit better in enough departments to come out on top for the second time against the Owls this season.
Sheffield Wednesday (4-2-3-1)
James Beadle – quick-thinking stopped Tyrese Campbell getting a chance 7
Dominic Iorfa – decent at right-back and centre-back but was at fault for the moment that decided it 6
Michael Ihiekwe – poor for the goal and won four headers at set-pieces but the only one on target was easily saved 5
Max Lowe – so harsh for him to have to come off injured against his old club 6
Ryo Hatsuse – some good crosses in an all-round good performance 7
Shea Charles – surprising to see him substituted with a game on the line but he did not make the impact he should 5
Barry Bannan – on a day when they needed a good performance from him, it never came 5
Callum Paterson – at the heart of everything early on but his influence waned over time 8
Josh Windass – like Bannan, not a game tailored to him, though he was more influential in the second half 6
Djeidi Gassama – quiet before he was substituted 6
Michael Smith – denied by a great Michael Cooper save 7
Substitutes:
Pol Valentin (for M Lowe, 39) – did a good job coming on at right-back 6
Marvin Johnson (for Hatsuse, 72) – forced the save which should have set up an equaliser 6
Nathaniel Chalobah (for S Charles, 72) – might have hoped for a start but did his job when he came on 5
Svante Ingelsson (for Paterson, 72) – fluffed the chance to equalise 4
Anthony Musaba (for Gassama, 80) – a lively late cameo 6
Not used: Palmer, J Lowe, Kobacki, P Charles.
Sheffield United (4-2-3-1)
Michael Cooper – brilliant save from Smith, and a very good one from Johnson 8
Femi Seriki – one first-half run highlighted where he is – capable of the good and the bad almost instantaneously 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – kept Smith reasonably quiet after an ominous start from the home team 7
Jack Robinson – see above 7
Harrison Burrows – had moments at both ends of the field 6
Hamza Choudhury – one wonderful through-ball not capitalised on, and he did not seem to stretch out the midfield as at times in the past 7
Sydie Peck – gorgeous play in the build-up to the goal 7
Rhian Brewster – not heavily involved in the game and missed a header on the run in the first half, but he won a Steel City derby for his team 8
Gustavo Hamer – rarely able to impose his quality on a game crying out for it 6
Ben Brereton Diaz – a lively presence, often coming inside to good effect 7
Tyrese Campbell – like November, he rarely touched the ball and made the difference – then it was a goal, this time an assist 7
Substitutes:
Tom Cannon (for Campbell, 75) – came on and kept up the energy 5
Sam McCallum (for Hamer, 80) – N/A
Callum O'Hare (for Brewster, 80) – N/A
Rob Holding (for Brereton Diaz, 90) – N/A.
Not used: Moore, Rak-Sakyi, A Davies, Baptiste, Brooks.