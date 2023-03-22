Steven Schumacher's message to Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC after Plymouth Argyle's key League One win

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE manager Steven Schumacher has stressed that the Pilgrims are 'not finished' after leapfrogging Sheffield Wednesday back to the summit of League One after a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Accrington Stanley.

On a night when the Owls went down 4-2 at Barnsley, who became the first side to do the double over the Hillsborough outfit since Oxford United last term, Argyle secured their fourth victory in five games, despite not being at their best in Lancashire. They are two clear of Wednesday.Michael Duff's Reds are also in the top-two picture by virtue of a brilliant 12-match unbeaten run which has contained ten victories, including wins over Argyle, Wednesday and Derby County.

Ipswich Town - due to visit Oakwell on April 25 - are also in the automatic promotion frame.

Argyle do not return to league action until Good Friday (April 7) with international call-ups meaning they are inactive this weekend, while they take on Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy final on Sunday week.

DERBY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Steven Schumacher, Manager of Plymouth Argyle looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Plymouth Argyle at Pride Park Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Should Barnsley - who visit Exeter City next Tuesday and host Morecambe on April 1 - continue their fine form with two more victories, they will be two points behind Argyle in time for Easter, having played the same amount of games.

Wednesday, whose loss at Oakwell means that they trail the Devonians by two points - could be seven points clear of Plymouth by the time they return to action, should they win at Forest Green on Sunday, Cheltenham Town next Wednesday and overcome Lincoln City at Hillsborough on April 1.

Argyle will have a game in hand on the Owls by the time that the Easter programme begins.

Schumacher said: We can only be concerned about our games. We have played 38 now, with eight to go and got 80 points.

"We were all delighted with how well we did last year in getting 80 points from finishing seventh and now we have got 80 points with 24 still to play.

"The players deserve huge credit for that and the improvements is there for everyone to see. We'll keep going and are not finished."