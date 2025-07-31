'Stormy seas' continue at Sheffield Wednesday as final friendly is cancelled - on day Henrik Pedersen is appointed

SHEFFIELD Wednesday's season preparations have been plunged into further chaos with their final scheduled pre-season friendly cancelled after players and staff boycotted the fixture.

For the development to arrive just hours after Henrik Pedersen was confirmed as their new full-time manager is wholly indicative of the dysfunctional and sorry state of affairs at Hillsborough.

A behind-closed doors game against Burnley had been pencilled in for Saturday, but the match has been called off after Owls players and coaching staff refused to feature.

This came after the cash-strapped club once again failed to pay their monthly wages on time. It is the fourth time in five months that salaries have been delayed.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen. Picture: Steve Ellisplaceholder image
Subsequent reports have claimed that some senior players have been paid, along with the club's teenage scholars.

Beleaguered Wednesday - who find themselves subject to three embargoes - are due to open their EFL season at Leicester City on Sunday, August 10.

There is said to be growing concern among the governing body over the parlous off-the-season situation at Hillsborough and the prospect of the club being unable to fulfil the fixture.

The club, who have already lost a host of first-team players this summer, have a threadbare squad, with the wages issue compounding the situation and raising the prospect of more departures.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday FC and Luton Town FC at Hillsborough on February 01, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)placeholder image
Meanwhile, Pedersen has signed a three-year deal with Wednesday with his appointment as manager rubber-stamped in the wake of Danny Rohl's exit by mutual consent.

The Dane, who was assistant to Rohl, reportedly turned down coaching opportunities at Brentford and Strasbourg to take over at Wednesday.

Pedersen, who must also find time to a backroom team and prepare a group of increasingly bewildered footballers for the start of a new season, said: "We are maybe in ‘rough waters’ at the moment, but as a proud Dane I can tell you that like our Viking ancestors, stormy seas don’t bother us too much.

"You have to get used to it, to weather the storm to get to calmer waters.”

