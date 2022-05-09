Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday fans should expect severe delays getting to Hillsborough because of police incident on M1 near Barnsley

HILLSBOROUGH: Is the location for tonight's League One play-off semi-final. Picture: Getty Images.

Delays of 90 minutes are expected because of the incident while the M1 southbound entry slip road at J38 is also closed as a traffic management measure.

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday fans heading to Hillsborough southbound on the M1 are being advised to follow the hollow triangle symbol - via the A628 westbound, the A629 Southbound and A616 eastbound - to leave at J37 and return at J35a.

Delays should also be expected on the diverted route.

The Owls take on the Black Cats at a sold-out Hillsborough in the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final.