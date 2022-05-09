Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday fans should expect severe delays getting to Hillsborough because of police incident on M1 near Barnsley

The M1 has been closed in both directions between Junction 37 and Junction 36 because of a police-led incident near Barnsley.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 9th May 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 5:12 pm
HILLSBOROUGH: Is the location for tonight's League One play-off semi-final. Picture: Getty Images.

Delays of 90 minutes are expected because of the incident while the M1 southbound entry slip road at J38 is also closed as a traffic management measure.

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday fans heading to Hillsborough southbound on the M1 are being advised to follow the hollow triangle symbol - via the A628 westbound, the A629 Southbound and A616 eastbound - to leave at J37 and return at J35a.

Delays should also be expected on the diverted route.

The Owls take on the Black Cats at a sold-out Hillsborough in the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final.

Wednesday trail 1-0 from the first leg, after Ross Stewart's first-half goal gave Sunderland the victory at the Stadium of Light.

