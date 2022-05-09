Sunderland hoping to welcome back Everton loanee against Sheffield Wednesday in League One play-off clash at Hillsborough

The Black Cats take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of the League One play-off semi-final after Ross Stewart's goal at the Stadium of Light gave them the edge in the tie.

Manager Alex Neil said on Sunday he had no new injuries worries for his side while Broadhead, who missed Friday's game with a muscle problem, has a chance of being fit tonight.

It would certainly be a boost for Sunderland, with the 24-year-old netting 13 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions. He scored the decisive goal as the Black Cats beat Morecambe 1-0 on the final day of the season.

"Everyone seems to be OK,” said Neil as he provided a team news update.

"The lads were in yesterday afternoon, it’s always difficult after a night game in terms of your sleep.

"But they’ve had a good rest now, they’ll be back in this afternoon and then we’ll take a view on how they are.

"But certainly there were no additional issues for us as of yesterday.”

NATHAN BROADHEAD: Could return for Sunderland at Hillsborough tonight. Picture: Getty Images.

Following Sunderland's win on Friday, Neil provided on an update on Broadhead: “He will have a chance for Monday. Unfortunately tonight was too soon.