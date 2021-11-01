Sunderland missing key man for trip to Sheffield Wednesday

The midfielder was sent off 11 minutes into the second half of Rotherham United's 5-1 demolition of the Black Cats, forcing him to miss the club's second trip to South Yorkshire in four days.

Rotherham were leading 3-1 at that point as they went on to score twice more to seal a statement win at the New York Stadium.

SUSPENDED: Sunderland's Aiden McGeady. Picture: Getty Images.

Elsewhere, the Owls conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Cheltenham Town as they suffered yet another late goal in what is becoming a concerning trend.

McGeady's absence comes as a blow for Sunderland with the experienced midfielder having featured in 12 of the club's League One games this term, scoring two goals and assisting four times.