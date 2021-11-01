Sunderland missing key man for trip to Sheffield Wednesday

The midfielder was sent off 11 minutes into the second half of Rotherham United's 5-1 demolition of the Black Cats, forcing him to miss the club's second trip to South Yorkshire in four days.
Rotherham were leading 3-1 at that point as they went on to score twice more to seal a statement win at the New York Stadium.
Elsewhere, the Owls conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Cheltenham Town as they suffered yet another late goal in what is becoming a concerning trend.
McGeady's absence comes as a blow for Sunderland with the experienced midfielder having featured in 12 of the club's League One games this term, scoring two goals and assisting four times.
The Republic of Ireland international will only serve a one-match suspension after he was dismissed for two bookable offences.