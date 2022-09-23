Super-computer predicts a good weekend for Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers - but not Harrogate Town
Two more rounds of Nations League fixtures might have wiped out this weekend's Premier League and Championship programme, but all five Yorkshire teams are in action in League One and Two.
FiveThirtyEight's "super-computer" uses a complicated mathematical formula to predict the outcome of every match.
It is pretty optimistic for our teams, suggesting all but struggling League Two Harrogate Town will be tasting victory.
Here are its predictions for how our sides will fare this weekend:
Most Popular
LEAGUE ONE
BARNSLEY v CHARLTON ATHLETIC – Barnsley win
Reds win 56 per cent chance, Charlton 20 per cent.
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY v WYCOMBE WANDERERS – Owls win
Wednesday 60 per cent, Wycombe 17 per cent.
LEAGUE TWO
BRADFORD CITY v WIMBLEDON – Bradford win
Bantams 52 per cent, Wimbledon win 22 per cent.
DONCASTER ROVERS v CRAWLEY TOWN – Doncaster win
Rovers 54 per cent chance, Crawley 21 per cent.
STEVENAGE v HARROGATE TOWN – Stevenage win
Stevenage 49 per cent chance, Harrogate 24 per cent.