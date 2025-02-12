Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday: Regular run of Nathaniel Chalobah games would have added benefits

Danny Rohl is hoping Nathaniel Chalobah can finally build a run of games as a Sheffield Wednesday player, and with injuries elsewhere the timing could be crucial.

With Barry Bannan missing Saturday's 2-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, there could be an opening for 30-year-old Chalobah to start back-to-back games at Swansea City on Wednesday.

It would be only the second time after backing up his Christmas game at Preston North End in the New Year match at home to Derby County. Chalobah started again at Coventry City in the FA Cup but they were three of only five starts in an injury-hit maiden season at Hillsborough.

With his range of passing from deep, the Chelsea youth product who counts Middlesbrough amongst his many loan clubs can offer something different to the Owls midfield, but only if he can build his body's robustness with the rhythm of regular games. He only played 54 minutes at the weekend having been built up over two weeks of training.

And given the fear Di'Shon Bernard suffered a serious injury at the weekend, Chalobah's presence could make it easier for Shea Charles to fill in as an emergency centre-back alongside Michael Ihiekwe, Wednesday's only fit specialist in the position at present.

"We know what we get from Nath, we will not get a box-to-box player like Shea (Charles), for example," said manager Danny Rohl. "But a holding 'six' in front of the back four or back five could be helpful for us. He's calm on the ball, he could be a link player.

"It's important now that he really gets the rhythm and he can continue with this.

"It was always in out, in out, and it doesn't always give him the belief."We're building him up and hopefully we can carry on with him for the rest of the season."

As well as his five starts, Chalobah has made five appearances from the bench this season.