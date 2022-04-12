The damaging defensive trend Sheffield Wednesday need to stamp out to achieve Championship promotion aim

On Saturday, MJ Williams scored a 90th-minute equaliser for Bolton Wanderers to leave the Owls level on points with Sunderland in sixth and Wycombe Wanderers - who have played a game more - in seventh.

Bolton's equaliser was the 12th goal Darren Moore's side have conceded in the final 10 minutes of league games this season, representing just over 25 per cent of the total goals scored against them.

In total, late goals have cost Wednesday 14 points in their 41 games so far. The Owls' only realistic route of promotion is via the play-offs but if they hadn't dropped so many points late in fixtures, they would be right in the mix for an automatic promotion place.

Saturday's draw was all the more frustrating for Moore as his side had plenty of chances to kill the game before Bolton's equaliser.

“It is definitely a mood of two points dropped,” he said.

“If you had said we would have had those chances I would have said it meant we were coming away with the three points. I am a little bit perplexed we didn’t finish off those chances.

“This is a tough place to come but we took the game to them. We could have used the ball better but we did enough to win.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: For Owls manager Darren Moore. Picture: PA Wire.

“Credit to Bolton because they stayed in the game. You are never out of it when just one goal down. But whoever was here would have seen Wednesday were the more dominant side.”