The damning numbers that Sheffield Wednesday must change fast to propel themselves into Championship play-off positions

WHILE some things change, others very much stay the same.

Which brings us to Sheffield Wednesday. They may have swapped an attritional fight for Championship survival in 2023-24 for an outside dabble at the play-offs in the current campaign, but a nagging and persistent old habit from last season continues to afflict them.

Namely their dismal record against sides in promotion contention.

Last season, they won just once in 12 matches against the teams who finished in the top six, taking just six points from a possible 36.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Factoring in their overall record against those who occupied the top ten, the numbers were just as damning.

They won three times in 20 matches, gathering just 13 points from an available 60.

This time around, the statistics offer little succour either.

In a combined total of eight matches in 2024-25 against the clubs who currently occupy the automatic promotion and play-off places, Wednesday have won one and lost seven.

Burnley's Manuel Benson (right) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Extending it further, Danny Rohl’s 12th-placed side have won just three times in 16 matches against teams above them in the current second-tier table, taking 12 points from a possible 48.

From an Owls perspective, the maddening thing is that they have competed in a number of those matches and while the result in Friday night’s game at Burnley would suggest otherwise, appearances can be deceptive.

Wednesday’s numbers in several areas stacked up well at Turf Moor, aside from the one that matters, the final scoreline - a 4-0 humbling.

Afterwards, Rohl was left to sing from a familiar hymnsheet as they turned their attentions towards their next assignment against another side in the top-two reckoning in visiting Sunderland, who beat them by four unanswered goals on Wearside back in August.

Rohl, whose side are winless in four home games since New Year’s Day, said: "I want to win such a big game this season and for this we have to try everything and against Sunderland, we have this opportunity and I want to see a team who try everything.

"If we want to beat a big team this season and so far we haven’t, we have to step up and need the perfect game and for this, I look for the team for a perfect game.”

On Friday’s loss to a Burnley side who haven’t conceded a league goal in 12 matches since before Christmas – in an astonishing sequence - Rohl, whose side had 11 shots to the Clarets’ tally of seven, added: "It looks like a big defeat. But I think until the first conceded goal, we did a good game and created chances.

"I watched a lot of games from Burnley in the previous days and there were not so many teams to create so many chances like us.

"But in the end, it’s about both boxes as they usually decide games and Burnley were a lot better with how clinical they are.

"In the defence, we gave them a lot of problems, but in the end, it’s 4-0.

"At the end, everybody looks at the result and not so many people will watch the game and see how it is through the data.

"We had more shots and the xG (expected goals) was nearly similar with 1.42 to 1.38. We had more set-pieces and all the things to come here and create something.

"But this defeat on the scoreline is one we have to take.

On the positive side, Wednesday’s immediate reaction to heavy defeats has been pretty impressive during Rohl’s time at the club.