Theo Corbeanu says he left Sheffield Wednesday for 'positive' football

MOVE: Theo Corbeanu has cut short his loan at Sheffield Wednesday

After a slow start, the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward became a key player at Sheffield Wednesday at wing-back, a position that was foreign to him.

The 19-year-old scored on his full debut at home to Sunderland, and against Accrington Stanley, two of five league starts he made.

But Wolves decided to cut the season-long loan short and he has now joined the Dons.

MK's style of football was said to be part of Wolves's thinking, and it was certainly part of the Canadian's.

“When I heard that (coach) Liam Manning and MK Dons were interested in me, I was excited," he said on joining his new club. "I played against the team earlier this season and I knew this is a club that plays a very positive style of football and I think, at this point in time, it is the right next step for me.