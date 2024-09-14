Top Sheffield Wednesday player ratings go to recalled stalwart and mercurial talent
Dominant without scoring in the first half, the Owls thought Barry Bannan had won it in the third added minute, only for Rs substitute Alfie Lloyd to snatch a killer of an equaliser after a goalmouth equaliser.
It made for a real afternoon of mixed emotions.
James Beadle – given a fright by a corner that nearly went in but little to do until the decisive late scramble 6
Liam Palmer – you know what you get from Palmer, and he seamlessly slotted in on his first league start of the season 6
Michael Ihiekwe – looked comfortable at the heart of a back three 6
Akin Famewo – nothing spectacular from the centre-back, which is no bad thing 6
Yan Valery – good going forward when Wednesday were at their best, but replacing him felt like a sensible change 6
Shea Charles – tidy rather than eye-catching in midfield 6
Barry Bannan – should have been the hero after making up for some misses in fine style 7
Marvin Johnson – did what Marvin Johnson does, getting down the line and putting crosses over 8
Josh Windass – the mercurial talents was brilliant in a creative sense, at least in the opening half-hour, but as wasteful as the rest when it came to his finishing 8
Ike Ugbo – should have done better when he lifted an early shot over the bar to set the tone 6
Olaf Kobacki – forced the only save Paul Nardi had to make in his time on the pitch 7
Substitutes:
Anthony Musaba (for Kobacki, 64) – forced a corner quickly after coming on but did not carry enough extra threat overall 5
Michael Smith (for Ugbo, 73) – his header back to Bannan was a bit behind the midfielder but had the desired effect 6
Pol Valentin (for Valery, 73) – it was his cross Smith nodded back 6
DI'Shon Bernard (for Famewo, 73) – not selected at the start having been away with Jamaica 5
Max Lowe (for Johnson, 89) – N/A
