Top Sheffield Wednesday player ratings go to recalled stalwart and mercurial talent

Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers in a game where both goals came in stoppage time.

It made for a real afternoon of mixed emotions.

James Beadle – given a fright by a corner that nearly went in but little to do until the decisive late scramble 6

GOAL: Barry Bannan celebrates what everyone thought was Sheffield Wednesday's winner

Liam Palmer – you know what you get from Palmer, and he seamlessly slotted in on his first league start of the season 6

Michael Ihiekwe – looked comfortable at the heart of a back three 6

Akin Famewo – nothing spectacular from the centre-back, which is no bad thing 6

Yan Valery – good going forward when Wednesday were at their best, but replacing him felt like a sensible change 6

Shea Charles – tidy rather than eye-catching in midfield 6

Barry Bannan – should have been the hero after making up for some misses in fine style 7

Marvin Johnson – did what Marvin Johnson does, getting down the line and putting crosses over 8

Josh Windass – the mercurial talents was brilliant in a creative sense, at least in the opening half-hour, but as wasteful as the rest when it came to his finishing 8

Ike Ugbo – should have done better when he lifted an early shot over the bar to set the tone 6

Olaf Kobacki – forced the only save Paul Nardi had to make in his time on the pitch 7

Substitutes:

Anthony Musaba (for Kobacki, 64) – forced a corner quickly after coming on but did not carry enough extra threat overall 5

Michael Smith (for Ugbo, 73) – his header back to Bannan was a bit behind the midfielder but had the desired effect 6

Pol Valentin (for Valery, 73) – it was his cross Smith nodded back 6

DI'Shon Bernard (for Famewo, 73) – not selected at the start having been away with Jamaica 5

Max Lowe (for Johnson, 89) – N/A

Not used: Bernard, Ingelsson, Paterson, Valentín, Smith, Gassama, P Charles