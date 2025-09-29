Unpaid Sheffield Wednesday wages will mean another transfer embargo and increased chance of points deduction

Sheffield Wednesday are are facing yet another Football League transfer embargo if, as expected, they fail to pay players and staff on Tuesday, and it will increase the possibility of a points deduction for the charges they already face.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls have failed to pay staff on time for four of the last six paydays, which has seen them put under an embargo – now lifted – and transfer fee restrictions which prevent them from buying players or loaning them for a fee even if the five embargoes they are currently under for other financial offences are lifted before the summer of 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the restrictions – which the Owls are appealing against – are triggered by 30 days of non-payment in a financial year, starting on July 1. As they have already gone over this limit for 2025-26, this punishment cannot be extended until next July.

They can, however, be placed under another embargo until players and staff are paid.

Both the club and Chansiri have been charged by the League for failing to meet their financial obligations, and every further transgression between now and the date when those charges are heard by an independent commission – this has not yet been set – will be taken into account.

A points deduction seems a likely punishment for the club, who are already in the Championship relegation zone with four points from their opening seven matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad