Unpaid Sheffield Wednesday wages will mean another transfer embargo and increased chance of points deduction
The Sheffield Star are reporting that non-playing staff have been told not to expect more than £1,000 in wages this month, and that first-team players have been warned to expect their pay to be late as their lower-paid academy colleagues are prioritised.
The Owls have failed to pay staff on time for four of the last six paydays, which has seen them put under an embargo – now lifted – and transfer fee restrictions which prevent them from buying players or loaning them for a fee even if the five embargoes they are currently under for other financial offences are lifted before the summer of 2027.
But the restrictions – which the Owls are appealing against – are triggered by 30 days of non-payment in a financial year, starting on July 1. As they have already gone over this limit for 2025-26, this punishment cannot be extended until next July.
They can, however, be placed under another embargo until players and staff are paid.
Both the club and Chansiri have been charged by the League for failing to meet their financial obligations, and every further transgression between now and the date when those charges are heard by an independent commission – this has not yet been set – will be taken into account.
A points deduction seems a likely punishment for the club, who are already in the Championship relegation zone with four points from their opening seven matches.
Something that will also be taken into account is the 12-point deduction – reduced to six on appeal – for breaking Profit and Sustainability Rules in 2017-18, when Chansiri was also chairman. That was applied for the 2020-21 season, and contributed to their relegation.