DANNY ROHL is keen to sign off 2024-25 by helping Sheffield Wednesday finish in the top half of the Championship table for just the sixth time in 19 seasons on Saturday afternoon.

Should that transpire, there’s a fair chance that it could turn out to be his leaving present ahead of him signing off for good with the Owls shortly.

Speculation is rife that Saturday’s game at Vicarage Road - ironically where the German’s time with the club began in October 2023 - will be Rohl’s farewell.

The 36-year-old is likely to address his future soon.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday future is not confirmed.

But first things first, with Rohl pouring all his energies on his latest appointment with the Hornets, who triumphed 6-2 in the reverse fixture in November – while the Owls have won just once in their past 11 visits to Hertfordshire.

He said: "If we could get to 60 points, it would be amazing. It would be great to finish the season in the top half of the table.

"I must say this journey in the last 18 to 19 months has been more positive (than negative). There is not so much pressure of course (this season), sometimes there is in home games, a little bit. But this is normal.

"I understand the fans as I always want to try and make the next steps. For me, If we cannot go forwards, we can just go sidewards or backwards and I am disappointed. To continue this way is most important and key.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl on the team's lap of appreciation to fans at Hillsborough last Saturday. Picture: Steve Ellis.

"If it is possible in the future, this is a good way."

Watford’s home will always be a poignant one for Rohl - and not just through his time with Wednesday either in fairness.

He added: "Watford were in the Premier League in the past and I played there with Southampton (as assistant manager) and we had a good experience in scoring the fastest goal after eight seconds. It was a new (Premier League) record, Shane Long was the player.

"I enjoyed this first game preparing my team (with Wednesday at Watford). It was a huge step to come closer to my big dream - to be a manager. I worked 13 years in a row to come to this point.

"You know you are ready and can coach and lead them. I think it was a great week. We had all the small steps and then we played away in Plymouth and it was my first experience to be eight hours on the coach - welcome to the Championship on a Tuesday night in the rain and we lost 3-0, thank you for this."