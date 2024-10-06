'We invested a lot': Danny Rohl's pride as Shea Charles snatches win for Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Rohl reflected on “a good week” for Sheffield Wednesday after they came from behind to earn a first away win of the season at Coventry.

Djeidi Gassama cancelled out Jack Rudoni’s first Sky Blues goal before Southampton loanee Shea Charles stole all three points in the third minute of stoppage time.

The victory means the Owls have picked up seven points in a week after beating West Brom last weekend before a goalless draw against Bristol City on Wednesday.

“It was a good week but I know in football it goes so quick,” said Rohl.

Matchwinner: Sheffield Wednesday’s Shea Charles (second from left) celebrates scoring the decisive goal at Coventry on Saturday (Picture: PA)

"I think after Luton some guys around the club were asking about my person and today we deserved seven points from one week.

“It’s a tough, tough week. Against West Brom, go to Bristol, 48 hours to come to Coventry. I think Coventry in the last season was always a tough place, we didn’t get one point, just one draw in the cup there.

“Today I must say we invested a lot, we played with good intensity even with just 48 hours (preparation). We made five changes in the starting XI, especially with this position where we have run a lot.

“Great team performance, another small step in our journey, not more, and we still have to improve in lots of parts and this is the job in the next two weeks besides recovering.

Sheffield Wednesday's Pol Valentin (left) and Coventry City's Haji Wright battle for the ball (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire)

“I said to the players in the morning in the last meeting that I have an idea how we want to start. I have an idea how we come through and how we finish the game. In football you can plan a lot but my players deserve all the credit today.”

Former Huddersfield man Rudoni opened his account in emphatic style as he was given too much time on the edge of the area and picked out the bottom corner with a right-footed effort.

The Owls forced goalkeeper Ben Wilson into action for the first time 10 minutes before the break through Charles. Barry Bannan volleyed over before Wilson was able to hold onto Jamal Lowe’s shot.

Lowe turned provider for Wednesday’s equaliser after pouncing on Liam Kitching’s mistake and feeding Gassama, who lashed his effort beyond a powerless Wilson.

It was the second season in a row that Gassama had netted against Mark Robins’ men having scored against them in an FA Cup clash at Hillsborough in January.

Rohl said: “I said to him today this is what I want to see. It’s not just how he can carry the ball, we know this. Today he closed against the ball, he was very into the game, hardworking, and then he can help us with his good dribbling.”

Jake Bidwell could have put the Sky Blues back in front when he headed wide from Rudoni’s corner at the back post.

Wright then sent a header onto the top of the crossbar as the Owls continued to struggle to deal with Rudoni’s corners.

At the other end, Bobby Thomas was forced into a last-ditch tackle to prevent Ike Ugbo latching onto Gassami’s through ball.

But just as it looked like both sides were going to have to settle for a point, Wednesday made the most of another Coventry mistake as Ben Sheaf gave the ball away in midfield.

Musaba took control and calmly slotted in Charles, who slid an effort into the corner to send the travelling fans into raptures.

"We let them off the hook,” claimed Coventry manager Mark Robins.

Coventry: Wilson, van Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell (Dasilva 80), Sheaf, Eccles, Mason-Clark (Simms 57), Rudoni, Wright, Thomas-Asante. Unused substitutes: Dovin, Binks, Tavares, Latibeaudiere, Overgaard, Bassette, Andrews.

Sheffield Wednesday: Beadle, Valery, Bernard, Famewo, Valentin, S Charles, Bannan, M Lowe (Johnson 76), Gassama (Smith 76), Ingelsson (Musaba 63), J Lowe (Ugbo 63), Musaba (Paterson 90). Unused substitutes: P Charles, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Fusire.