Trips to Yorkshire helped shape Stuart Armstrong's idea of what real football is. Moving to Canada made him realise how much he missed it.

So when the chance to join Sheffield Wednesday came up, even at short notice, he had to take it.

Growing up in Inverness, Armstrong watched much of his boyhood football at Pittodrie but visits to his grandparents near Pickering often came with Elland Road trips.

His only Hillsborough matches – as an opponent last season and an Owls substitute last week – brought the feeling back after an enjoyable but short-lived spell at Vancouver Whitecaps. Saturday takes him to another proper stadium, West Bromwich Albion's Hawthorns.

"I guess I've sort of been ingrained in my perception of football," says the 32-year-old. "From a young age I used to watch Aberdeen, and my grandparents lived in Yorkshire so we went to watch Leeds United.

"That was my perception of football, what I loved and dreamt of.

"When you've been in it a long time you lose a little bit of perspective. To say I grew tired of it is a bit extreme but the desire for something new prompted the Vancouver move (at the end of last season).

"It was an amazing place to be, a completely different but wonderful experience. But I did miss what I'd been used to. You can see things clearer when you come away."

PASSION: Stuart Armstrong on his Sheffield Wednesday debut, at home to Luton Town (Image: Steve Ellis)

The ex-Celtic midfielder felt the football he adores in last season’s opening game, his Championship debut, for Southampton at Hillsborough.

"I'd never been before but the boys who had were talking about the atmosphere, the old charm of the stadium, the noise. It didn't disappoint," he says.

"Being on the bench on Saturday, hearing the singing and just having that feeling back again, it's a pretty special place to be. I love that old football charm, there's not many stadiums left of that ilk."

He could have joined in the summer when his time at St Mary’s ended, but was set on a new experience.

VANCOUVER EXPERIENCE: Stuart Armstrong (left) enjoyed his taste of Canada and Major League Soccer but felt something was missing (Image: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

"I kept an eye on all things (British football)," he says. "But the time difference is a tough one. You'd wake up and the games would nearly be done so you'd need to be on it with your timings.

"(Major League Soccer) was a lot more physical than I thought it would be, a very intense league, a lot of running, a lot of travelling.

"I guess I just missed that feeling around the game but I still was a little bit sad about leaving."

Armstrong's 2023-24 finished early, a quad injury denying him another Elland Road visit and a Wembley play-off final against Leeds.

"It was a really tough end to the season for me," he admits. "I had an amazing time in my last season with Southampton – a stressful time, pushing for promotion in those top two spots which we didn't manage.

"But I loved the fact there was always games and every game was important, every one was different.

"To be injured in April and miss the run-in, the play-offs, miss Wembley, it'd be nice to go back there."

Armstrong hopes he can help that be with the play-off-chasing Owls.