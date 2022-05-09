What channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on? How to watch League One play-off second leg as both sides eye Wembley date with Wycombe Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is confident captain Barry Bannan will be available for his side’s Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg against Sunderland.

By Ben McKenna
Monday, 9th May 2022, 10:07 am
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 10:09 am

Bannan featured in Friday night’s 1-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light despite having picked up an injury in the last game of the regular season against Portsmouth.

Moore does not expect to have any new injury concerns as his side look to battle back from their first-leg deficit.

ADVANTAGE SUNDERLAND: Ross Stewart's goal gave the Black Cats a 1-0 lead in the play-off tie on Friday night. Picture: Getty Images.

Jack Hunt could return at right-back after being surprisingly dropped on Friday, while Josh Windass is an option to replace Saido Berahino in attack.

Ahead of a huge game for the Owls, here's how to keep up if you're watching from home with Hillsborough sold out.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event will broadcast the action with coverage starting at 7.30pm on both channels. The fixture kicks off at 7.45pm.

Is there a stream?

The fixture can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

Latest odds

Sheffield Wednesday 10/11. Draw 13/5. Away 29/10.

