HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Saturday lunch-time’s League One encounter against Derby County at Pride Park.

Stockdale: Got away with one second-half spill. Not overly threatened really. 6

Palmer: Typically resolute under-the-radar performance and relished the battle. Sound afternoon. 7

Iorfa: Started on the right-hand side and did well enough to help Owls get a clean sheet on their travels at a difficult place. 6

Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith heads towards goal against Derby. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

McGuinness: One first-half error aside, pretty steady against McGoldrick and co. 6

Johnson: Derby fans weren’t happy with one challenge on Korey Smith. An outlet on the left at times, although deliveries were mixed. 6

Dele-Bashiru: Had the Owls best chance when he wriggled clear in the 64th minute. Better in second half. 6

Vaulks: A pass back to Stockdale was almost charged down into his own net by Barkhuisen. Long throws threatened at times 6

Bannan: A scrappy game and not his sort of day in the East Midlands. Couldn’t dictate and pull the strings. 5

James: Slotted in on the left side of a three and showed his experience in a dutiful showing. 7

Mighten: Jeered by home supporters for his Nottingham Forest connections. Passed up the chance of shutting them up. 5

Smith: Put himself about as he does, but little else. Planted one first-half header straight at Wildsmith. That was about it. 6

Substitutes: Wilks (Mighten 59), 5 – did not get into the game.

Paterson (Smith 59), 5. Perspiration but no inspiration.

