Stockdale: Got away with one second-half spill. Not overly threatened really. 6
Palmer: Typically resolute under-the-radar performance and relished the battle. Sound afternoon. 7
Iorfa: Started on the right-hand side and did well enough to help Owls get a clean sheet on their travels at a difficult place. 6
McGuinness: One first-half error aside, pretty steady against McGoldrick and co. 6
Johnson: Derby fans weren’t happy with one challenge on Korey Smith. An outlet on the left at times, although deliveries were mixed. 6
Dele-Bashiru: Had the Owls best chance when he wriggled clear in the 64th minute. Better in second half. 6
Vaulks: A pass back to Stockdale was almost charged down into his own net by Barkhuisen. Long throws threatened at times 6
Bannan: A scrappy game and not his sort of day in the East Midlands. Couldn’t dictate and pull the strings. 5
James: Slotted in on the left side of a three and showed his experience in a dutiful showing. 7
Mighten: Jeered by home supporters for his Nottingham Forest connections. Passed up the chance of shutting them up. 5
Smith: Put himself about as he does, but little else. Planted one first-half header straight at Wildsmith. That was about it. 6
Substitutes: Wilks (Mighten 59), 5 – did not get into the game.
Paterson (Smith 59), 5. Perspiration but no inspiration.
Not used: Dawson, Brown, Famewo, Bakinson, Hunt.