The Reds won it 4-2.
Barnsley (3-5-2)
Harry Isted – some big saves when Wednesday were on top 7
Bobby Thomas – solid display by the centre-back 6
Mads Andersen – outstanding display from the Reds captain 8
Liam Kitching – popped up with a late goal 7
Jordan Williams – given a tough workout by Marvin Johnson 6
Adam Phillips – substituted as Barnsley switched to a back four 6
Luca Connell – his hunger was essential to the second goal 7
Herbie Kane – saw a lot of the ball in first half in particular and won a lot of free-kicks 7
Nicky Cadden – moved about positionally 7
Devante Cole – opened the scoring with just one of his good runs in behind 7
James Norwood – another goal for a striker hitting his straps 7
Substitutes:
Luke Thomas (for Phillips, 61) – really cool to set up the decisive third 6
Slobodan Tedic (for Norwood, 61) – nearly scored with an audacious attempt 5
Josh Benson (for Kane, 80) – brought energy 5
Max Watters (for Cole, 80) – another goal by a Barnsley substitute 6
Robbie Cundy (for Cadden, 87) – N/A
Not used: Larkeche, Collins.
Sheffield Wednesday (3-5-2)
Cameron Dawson – although he let four in, he made some great saves 7
Dominic Iorfa – missed a good headed chance in the first half 6
Aden Flint – ditto 6
Akim Famewo – exposed at times by Cole and Norwood 5
Liam Palmer – got forward well when his team was on top 6
Will Vaulks – good in midfield, his pass to release Michael Smith for the opener was excellent 7
Barry Bannan – unable to exert his usual influence 6
Dennis Adeniran – the Owls missed George Byers badly in midfield 5
Marvin Johnson – a good outlet down the left, he made Lee Gregory's second goal 7
Lee Gregory – both goals came from yards out thanks to his good movement 7
Michael Smith – made Gregory's opener and had a good game up front 7
Substitutes:
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (for Adeniran, 66) – a midfield upgrade 5
Not used: Stockdale, Hunt, James, Brown, Bakinson, Shipston.