Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday played out a thrilling derby at Oakwell.

The Reds won it 4-2.

Harry Isted – some big saves when Wednesday were on top 7

GOAL: Barnsley's James Norwood (centre)

Bobby Thomas – solid display by the centre-back 6

Mads Andersen – outstanding display from the Reds captain 8

Liam Kitching – popped up with a late goal 7

Jordan Williams – given a tough workout by Marvin Johnson 6

Adam Phillips – substituted as Barnsley switched to a back four 6

Luca Connell – his hunger was essential to the second goal 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Herbie Kane – saw a lot of the ball in first half in particular and won a lot of free-kicks 7

Nicky Cadden – moved about positionally 7

Devante Cole – opened the scoring with just one of his good runs in behind 7

James Norwood – another goal for a striker hitting his straps 7

Substitutes:

Luke Thomas (for Phillips, 61) – really cool to set up the decisive third 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slobodan Tedic (for Norwood, 61) – nearly scored with an audacious attempt 5

Josh Benson (for Kane, 80) – brought energy 5

Max Watters (for Cole, 80) – another goal by a Barnsley substitute 6

Robbie Cundy (for Cadden, 87) – N/A

Not used: Larkeche, Collins.

Cameron Dawson – although he let four in, he made some great saves 7

Dominic Iorfa – missed a good headed chance in the first half 6

Aden Flint – ditto 6

Akim Famewo – exposed at times by Cole and Norwood 5

Liam Palmer – got forward well when his team was on top 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Vaulks – good in midfield, his pass to release Michael Smith for the opener was excellent 7

Barry Bannan – unable to exert his usual influence 6

Dennis Adeniran – the Owls missed George Byers badly in midfield 5

Marvin Johnson – a good outlet down the left, he made Lee Gregory's second goal 7

Lee Gregory – both goals came from yards out thanks to his good movement 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Smith – made Gregory's opener and had a good game up front 7

Substitutes:

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (for Adeniran, 66) – a midfield upgrade 5