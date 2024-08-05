Why Danny Rohl wants Sheffield Wednesday's recruitment drive to get going again, and where his priority lies
The German has been in a strong negotiating position this summer, after signing a new contract in return for assurances about how the Owls will operate this summer, and changes on and off the field over the longer term.
It has brought nine encouraging signings but since the free transfer arrival of Nathaniel Chalobah on July 13, momentum has stalled, with the club in a stand-off with Troyes over Ike Ugbo, the striker Wednesday had on loan in the second half of last season and want back permanently for the next, but only on their terms.
Since Chalobah's arrival Rohl has talked about adding cherries on the top of the squad he has been working with in pre-season. Loans are likely to be important but they often do not become available until later in the window.
With their opening Championship game against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, though, the highly-rated German appears to be growing restless.
“The key point is that next week is the first matchday,” he told the Sheffield Star. “Of course we can wait, wait, wait until the end of August but maybe we miss opportunities.
"I know sometimes things happen at the end of the transfer window.
"I'm really hoping we find the next piece as soon as possible, but let's see. We are making decisions together. The race is open and if some clubs are also in the race then we have to be quicker, we have to be faster. Hopefully we are.”
The Owls have signed three strikers this summer but whereas Jamal Lowe is experienced, and at Championship level to boot, Olaf Kobacki and Charlie McNeill are not. Teenager Bailey Cadamarteri is expected to be loaned out this season.
A lack of cutting edge has been a feature of the Owls' pre-season.
“We need goals to win games,” stressed Rohl. “We scored just two times in all the pre-season games. It is nice when you play good football until the box but to kill opponents, to hurt them, then it is the last 20 metres. This is the big challenge now.”
