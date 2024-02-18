Why precious win was more important than milestone moment for Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer

Not only did the 32-year-old Owls defender chalk up his 424th game for his boyhood club - which saw him move into the top 10 appearance makers in the Hillsbrough club’s proud history - but Palmer also helped the Championship strugglers return home from Millwall with a precious three points.

Goals from Musaba and Ugbo saw Wednesday cut the gap to safety, Millwall sit just outside the bottom three, to just four points.

“We started well, two really well-taken goals, then second half it was about digging in,” said Palmer. “Not pretty, but we don’t care we got the three points.

Liam Palmer of Sheffield Wednesday battles for possession with Zian Flemming of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den on February 17. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The manager has spoke to us, put various graphs up, how it’s not just a straight line to success. You are going to have peaks and troughs. We have experienced that. We closed the gap a few months back, didn’t quite happen but we have shown a good resilience as a team - and individuals - to keep controlling what we can control. Nothing else matters apart from us winning, we can’t control what other teams do.

Palmer has spent his entire career at Wednesday since arriving at Hillsbroiugh as a seven-year-old - apart from a loan spell at Tranmere Rovers in 2012-23.

To get my 424th appearance and cap it off with a good performance - and the three points, more importantly - it’s a nice feeling.

It’s a real honour and not something I take for granted. I’m happy but the three points are more important. We need as many as we can get between now and the end of the season.

Joe Edwards admitted Millwall are in the Championship relegation battle after a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at The Den.

The Owls were two goals ahead at half-time after a delightful display from Dutch winger Anthony Musaba, who set up Canada international Ike Ugbo before finding the back of the net himself with a composed finish past Matija Sarkic.

The hosts were on the front foot for much of the second half, with Wednesday replacement Ashley Fletcher seeing red for two bookable offences.

However, Edwards’ side are now just one point above the relegation zone in 21st following their fourth consecutive defeat and eighth match without a win.

He said: “Southampton will be a tough game and not to declare an official relegation fight, but we are clearly down that part of the league.

“We are creeping towards that part of the season where it is important we get points on the board.

“Having been there and lived it before, there is no point really getting drawn into playing the fixtures predictions game.

“You never know, we will go to Southampton with absolute belief.

“And who knows, a game like today – which is a should-win in many people’s eyes – maybe the pressure got to us a bit and it ends up being a difficult day, but that could be the turning point.

“That is what football is about, we are not going there to roll over and wait for the next game, we have to go there and find some belief through what is a really really tough period.

“The only way is back in on Monday, stick together, stand up and go and face what is a really tough challenge on Saturday and beyond.”

The result was a huge boost to Wednesday’s survival hopes.

They remain in 23rd but are now just four points away from safety with 13 games to go this season, and manager Danny Rohl was delighted with a win on the road.

He said: “It was a difficult one, we know that coming here is not easy. When I looked at the game against Ipswich, the first 15 minutes I thought Millwall were very strong.

“I think that was the key today, we spoke about making the difference between home and away, I think at home we have had a lot of good performances and good results.

“It was a clear message today, make the difference in every duel and win the second ball.

“I think the two goals we scored were exactly what we wanted, to find the two number 10s and then speed up the game.

“It was great – I would describe today as adult football, if you know what I mean?