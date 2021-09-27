Wigan v Sheffield Wednesday: Chey Dunkley looking to upset former team-mates

Owls defender Chey Dunkley. Picture: Steve Ellis

The Sheffield Wednesday centre-back will be playing at the DW Stadium for the first time since leaving in the summer of 2020, and are pleased to see them playing well after a difficult 2020-21.

But he is not happy they are top of League One because that is where he wants his new team to be.

“It’s brilliant,” he said of the turnaround in Wigan’s fortunes. “It’s in a better place and the assistant manager I had there Leam Richardson is now in charge and he’s done amazing job with everything he’s doing at the moment.

“It’s good for the club of course and the town.

“But I don’t want to give them too much praise because they’re in our league. I’ve got to move on and I’m all about Sheffield Wednesday. We want to win the league.

“It’s good that Wigan are in a good position and have started well. No disrespect to that club but I’ve got to focus on the club where I’m at at the moment and that’s Sheffield Wednesday.

“I have a lot of friends there. When I go down there it’s about focus. I’m not going there to make friends, I want to go down there and get a result.”

Dunkley was a substitute in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town, but is hoping to be part of what is likely to be a changed side, particularly with Lewis Gibson still on the sidelines.

George Byers is set to miss out through injury, and so could fellow midfielder Barry Bannan. Wednesday’s captain took a kick to the back of his knee at Portman Road, threatening a run of 84 consecutive Championship appearances.

At the same time as downplaying Byers’s injury, manager Darren Moore has ruled him out of the trip across the Pennines as his players look to get back on track after four league games without a win.

“George is working with the physios and we are making sure he is right before we unleash him again,” he said. “He had a little bit of tightness. It is nothing substantial. We are making sure when we get him back that he is ready.”

Last six games: Wigan Athletic WLWWDW; Sheffield Wednesday DDLWLW

Referee: S Barrott (West Yorkshire)