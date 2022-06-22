The former Rotherham United midfielder has returned to South Yorkshire to join the Owls and he hopes that his stay in the third tier is a short one after leaving Championship side Cardiff City.

The Wales international had options to stay in the second tier, but the persuasive tongue of Owls head coach Darren Moore and the stature of the club convinced him that his decision to head to Wednesday was the right one.

Vaulks, whose arrival follows on from the signings of Ben Heneghan and David Stockdale, said: "It is a bit of a risk for myself to personally drop down a league.

"No footballer likes to do that, especially if you have the option not to do that

"But that is where the conversations and size of the football club (were) and plans for future.

"I wanted to be a part of getting back loving my football again and loving winning games and getting back that competitive spirit and feeling of promotions and that's why I joined the club - to be a part of that.

"Let's hope that is what is ahead of us.

"After speaking to the manager, we had positive conversations and I did not need much persuading and I was hearing good things about the project which is in place here at Wednesday.

"I want to feel part of a club that has aspirations of winning games, kicking on and pushing up the table and getting back to the Championship, let's be honest.