Moore’s side lifted themselves to within a point of second-placed Ipswich in League One with a 2-0 success at Cambridge, in which Gregory ended a seven-match scoreless streak with both goals.

“He took both of his goals really well today,” said Wednesday manager Moore. “I’m really pleased that he got the two goals, and the confidence that he’s been having in the last few weeks will be even more so now. It’s got us the three points today.

“We said coming into the game we wanted Gregory to score, just from a striker’s point of view because that’s what they pride themselves on, scoring goals.

Lee Gregory scored two in the win at Cambridge United (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d just said to him don’t get too caught up or too uptight with it (not scoring) because you’re giving the team so much.

"Yes, you’re not scoring goals but you are giving us so much more in terms of the workrate, the energy, the link-up play.

“All those characteristics are ticking a box. I said the beautiful thing for you is the chances will be there.

“It’s a solid three points. Without playing great we got the job done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregory needed just six minutes to put the visitors ahead when he ran onto Tyreeq Bakinson’s ball out of defence, outpaced Greg Taylor before dinking the ball beyond Dimi Mitov.

The U’s looked to respond but Lewis Simper saw his powerful effort from distance hit team-mate Sam Smith and divert away. Smith forced David Stockdale into action when he sprinted towards the byline before seeing his effort kept out by the Wednesday goalkeeper’s legs.

Michael Smith had two opportunities to double his side’s lead in the first half, the first when he forced Mitov to push his effort wide at the near post.

He then missed a big chance five minutes before the break when he could only nod Josh Windass’ cross straight at the keeper from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday continued to push and in the 65th minute Taylor made a critical block to prevent Gregory from turning in Windass’ centre.

However, Gregory made the game safe for the Owls 13 minutes from the end when he volleyed Liam Palmer’s cross beyond Mitov.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner – who was recently interviewed for the Rotherham job – was forced into changing the system his side utilised, using three centre-backs for the first time during his tenure as head coach.

The U’s boss was encouraged by much of their performance despite the result, which saw Cambridge suffer a fourth successive defeat and sixth loss in seven league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For two and a half years we’ve played a very similar system,” he said. “We’ve had to do some learning live in front of 6,500 people against a Championship team, which obviously is difficult when the first goal goes in after six minutes.

“We contained them in terms of free-flowing stuff. The top players in their team didn’t cause us huge problems.”

Cambridge United: Mitov, Williams, Taylor, Jones, Tracey (Lankester 73), Digby, Simper (Worman 83), Brophy, Knibbs, Ironside (Okenabirhie 73), Smith. Unused substitutes: Holden, Okedina, Rossi, Janneh.

Sheffield Wednesday: Stockdale, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Heneghan, Johnson, Windass, Vaulks (Dele-Bashiru 90), Bakinson (Byers 69), Bannan, Gregory, Smith (McGuinness 69). Unused substitutes: Brown, Paterson, Dawson, Mighten.

Advertisement Hide Ad