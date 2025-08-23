Wrexham v Sheffield Wednesday: Henrik Pedersen feeling passion from Sheffield Wednesday players

Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday Henrik Pedersen says he has felt amazing passion from his Sheffield Wednesday players since their first major setback of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A very inexperienced side knocked Bolton Wanderers out of the League Cup after a penalty shoot-out, setting up a second-round home tie with Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But their first home game of the season was a heavy 3-0 defeat against Stoke City.

MR MOTIVATOR: Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen (centre) (Image: Steve Ellis)

For a badly depleted squad yet to sign any new players and suffering great financial uncertainty it was yet another psychological blow. But after giving them two days off, manager Pedersen was delighted with the response. They will need the same spirit at Wrexham in Saturday’s Championship game.

“After the meeting on Tuesday morning the mindset was in a really clear direction about what we want to have more of, instead of what to not do,” said the Dane.

“You can feel when players do it with passion or they only do it when the coach says you have to. This passion the boys have had this week has been amazing. The energy has been good and the toughness has been.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps helping that has been the youthful profile of the squad, with Pedersen having no choice but to rely on players who are still making their way in professional football.

BODY BLOW: Captain Barry Bannan shows his frustration in the 3-0 defeat to Stoke City (Image: Steve Ellis)

“A lot of the young guys have done really well,” he said admiringly. “It's not so easy to come from the under-21s or under-18s and just jump into Championship training but how they're working is really good.”

But whilst passion should be guaranteed from hungry young players, mistakes are unfortunately inevitable.

A clear midweek – which always feels like a luxury in the 46-game Championship – has allowed the Owls to work on the things that went wrong against the Potters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn't mater if we are losing or winning we want to learn from the games,” said Pedersen.

“It was very clear in the Stoke game that we had a poor beginning to both halves (conceding in the first minute of each) but I also thought it was very clear we could compete on an equal level in many phases of the game.

“The distance between the front three was too big so we were a little bit too open and our back five, the way they were pushing up to keep a small defensive net but also how we slide (across was wrong).

“We also worked on our game on the ball because I think the courage to play more with the ball, we need more of this – not to play naive football but we need to put more intensity in our movement on the ball,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like the Owls, Wrexham have lost their opening two league games – though they did knock Hull City out of the League Cup on penalties – but it does not tell the whole story, according to Pedersen.

"They have a very strong team, they have a lot of new players with big quality but it's a challenge we're really looking forward to to see where we are," he said.

Wednesday have signed Cardiff City goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, to replace the injured Pierce Charles.