Wycombe Wanderers 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Owls drop out of League One play-offs as race for top six set to go down to the wire

The Owls' destiny is still in their own hands as they are only one point behind Wycombe and Plymouth Argyle, who occupy sixth and fifth respectively, with a game in hand.

Jordan Obita’s second-half winner picked up would could prove a vital three points as Wednesday play their game in hand at relegation-threatened Fleetwood Town on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls started well, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing firing a shot narrowly over, although visiting keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was called upon to keep out a header from Sam Vokes.

DEFEAT: For Darren Moore and Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: PA Wire.

Wycombe broke the deadlock after 62 minutes when Daryl Horgan was played in behind down the right and he squared it to give Obita a simple finish.

Chey Dunkley had a couple of good chances to equalise for the Owls, but turned Barry Bannan’s corner over before later heading wide after getting ahead of Wycombe goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Some great play down the left by Bannan led to one last big opportunity for the visitors, but Callum Paterson headed his cross over at the back post.